You might be seeing most of the shops around you decked up with teddies, chocolates, heart-shaped balloons, and red everything. Which, probably means that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to pamper your loved one with some memorable gifts.

If your partner is a beauty aficionado, you should unquestionably go through these ten beauty products. So, here’s a list that includes everything from lipsticks to palettes, hair care, and skincare products that will win her heart (again).

Maybelline New York Gigi Hadid Eyeshadow Palette\

FYI, the Gigi Hadid Palette by Maybelline has been broken down into two different versions – East Coast Glam and West Coast Glow. The one shown above is the West Coast Glam Palette with six different cool shades in large pan sizes. All the colours have a silky smooth texture that blends effortlessly into the eye-lids without any patchiness. A bit of shimmer adds that extra glamour and, we bet she would happily add it to her collection.

IsaDora Blush & Glow Draping Wheel

Now, this wheel is ideal for draping. Draping is a type of contouring done by a blusher and a highlighter that accentuates cheekbones. The name of this wheel is coral pink pop because of the four bright blush shades. It has both pearly and matte blush with a highlighter for blending and extra glow. It’s one of the most lovable palettes because of the rich-creamy textured shades.

Nyx Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream Vault II

Gift this, and she will have her 2019 lipstick game all sorted! 24-soft matte lip creams combined with 12-new shades will be her new beauty heaven. This vault has 36 different shades to go with every occasion and skin tone. Nothing beats the Nyx Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream Vault II when it comes to lipsticks.

Maybelline New York Gigi Hadid Matte Lipstick Collection

Just as the eyeshadow palette has the East Coast and West Coast versions, the Gigi Hadid lipstick collection follows the same drill. The west coast lipsticks have three dark lipsticks in shades of Lani, Khair, and Austyn while its counterpart has lighter tones in shades of Taura, Mccall, and Erin. Most importantly, it has the seal of approval by Gigi Hadid and Maybelline. Need we say more?

Mario Badescu Classics Collection

Moving on to the skincare, we have the classics collection from the house Mario Badescu. It includes everything that she will need for her daily skincare routine. You will get an Enzyme Cleansing Gel, Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, Botanical Exfoliating Scrub, and Seaweed Night Cream in the package. This collection will be a sensorial delight for your partner and, nothing feels as better as waking up with a fresh-rejuvenated skin.

Neogen Foam Cleanser Collection

Neogen is a big name in the Korean beauty industry and, it’s pretty much in trend these days. The cleansers are available in variants of Cranberry, Blueberry, Cereal, and Green Tea. The products are cruelty-free and will give a perfect fresh kick-start to her day. Gift the whole collection or pick her favourite one, and she will feel on top of the world.

Best-of Eau de Parfum Gift Set by Victoria Secret

Who doesn’t like perfumes? Certainly, everyone does! So here’s the deal – Victoria Secret has limited edition of Eau de Parfum Gift Set and, your bae won’t stop crushing over it. It has adorable miniatures of Bombshell, Tease, Love and Heavenly floral-fruity fragrance packed in a cute pink box. Looks great! Smells great! What else can you ask for?

TIGI Bed Head Colour Goddess Gift Set

A complete bundle by Tigi that would keep her locks super silkier and vibrant for long. The set includes a Shampoo, Conditioner, and Miracle Treatment Mask. Tigi products are sulfate-free and have all the goodness of almond oil, nourishing coconut oil and keratin that will keep her hair colour at its best.

Real Techniques Brush Sets

Gift her the right makeup tools and, she can conquer the world. Real Techniques has an Enhanced Eye set, Brow set, Sculpting set, Flawless Base set, and Prep+Prime set that can be an adorable gift when combined altogether. Real Techniques brushes are made up of fine hairs that feel smooth on the skin and, are pretty easy to clean!

Kylie Jenner’s Valentine Collection 2019

The soon-to-be billionaire and an influential name in the Cosmetic industry, Kylie Jenner has launched a cute Valentine bundle. This means you have a perfect beauty set that includes lippies, blush, palette, and an eyeshadow. Besides all this, it has a little surprise inside it which you can discover here: What’s Inside Kylie Jenner’s 2019 Valentine’s Collection?

Wrapping up the V-day gift list, we would suggest that don’t be bamboozled by the variety of gifting options available. Before going out for the big search, sit back and think of something that suits your special someone the best. So, are you ready to shower your love upon them on this Valentine’s?

