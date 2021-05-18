A damaged sewer line comes with inconveniences, especially if the repair method is trench pipe repair. But, since the invention of trenchless sewer pipe repair, plumbers can now use an easy method that will leave your compound clean, saving cost and time.

What does Trenchless Plumbing Entail?

Trenchless sewer repair is a method of repairing sewer pipes without digging large trenches. This repair method restores the damaged pipes internally without digging up a trench. Types of trenchless sewer repair are:

Spray Lining or Brush Coating: In this sewer pipe technology, a plumber sprays or brushes the inside of the damaged pipe with epoxy or flexible polymer.

Pipe Bursting: This method entails pushing in a new HDPE pipe inside the damaged pipe. The new pipe breaks the old one and takes its place.

Cured-in-Place-Pipelining: The method involves inserting an epoxy-soaked liner inside the spoilt pipe, leaving it to cure after a while.

Slip Lining: The method entails inserting a smaller diameter pipe inside the spoilt one and fills the area around it with grout.

Advantages of Trenchless Sewer Repair

Safer Water

You will be assured of cleaner and healthier water after replacing your old pipes through a trenchless sewer repair. New pipes have reduced the chances of having bacteria, molds, and dirt. Ensure you get your services from specialized and licensed trenchless sewer repair in San Diego.

High-Quality Work

Trenchless pipe repairs provide high-quality work since it uses curved-in-place liners and seamless PVB piping, which is of higher quality than other pipelines. Pipes in trenchless repair do not get rust or corrosion, which means they will stay longer than ordinary pipelines.

Trenchless Repair Leaves Your Compound Clean

Trench repairs entail digging huge trenches, which leaves the compound untidy and landscaping ruined. With trenchless sewer repair, you will not encounter large lumps of soil in your backyard.

Saves Your Yard

Conventional pipe repairs entail digging up in your compound in search of pipelines. This method affects the home’s landscape, and it will take time before restoring the normal beauty of your compound. Luckily, trenchless pipe repairs entail making repairs with minimal yard disruption.

Inhibits Roots Intrusion

It is natural for tree roots to look for underground water and nutrients. In so doing, intrude your sewer lines in search of water which may cause pipe breakages. Trenchless pipes contain epoxy, which is toxic to roots, and they don’t have joints or seams where roots can infiltrate and cause a leak.

Saves Costs

Trenchless repair requires few technicians to handle the task. Thus, you save on labor costs. Since no damage will be done to your yard, walkways, or flower beds, you will not spend money to fix that.

Involves Less Time

No large trench is required means less time spent on pipe repair, mostly 2-3 days. The trenchless technology requires two small-sized holes and a machine with sensors to detect any solid objects such as pipes and tree roots.

Reduced Interruptions

If you’ve ever used trench pipe repair, you’ll understand the kind of noise involved, which irritates even your neighbors. The use of a trenchless repair machine is not loud and will not damage your surrounding area.

Spots Damage to Your Pipes

Through trenchless pipe repair technology, plumbers can do a video inspection through the pipes. The cameras will display the problem, and the professional will do the required repairs easily and effectively.

Improves Sewer Functions

Trenchless sewer materials work better than conventional repair pipes. They have increased flow capacity and have better pipe dimensions. Trenchless sewer repair is indeed a better option than conventional sewer repair. The technology has many benefits, as stated above. However, to enjoy those benefits, you need to search for professional sewer pipes repair.

