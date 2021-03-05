Here are our top 10 tips for reducing skip hire costs: If you follow each step precisely.

Don’t hire skip straightway The big one is beautiful Share your skip with neighbors Off-road, not on the highway Categorized your waste Break down the big trash Don’t make it too filled Protect your driveway from a skip Don’t let the skip driver get wait Make sure your skipping company doesn’t fail



1- Don’t hire skip straightway

Before hiring a skip, the first thing you need to ask yourself is whether you need it or not? In many cases renting a skip is not the only option, and possibly there may be some alternatives that are simpler, more environmentally friendly, and perhaps cheaper.

For more help with this, check out our Bulk Waste Disposal Guide that outlines different ways to dispose of the trash that won’t fit in your skip. Consider local council service for bulky garbage collection, and man & van rubbish removal and delivery trucks if possible to get rid of the trash. If you were unlucky to find any of these solutions, you are free to ask for skip hire services.

2- The big one is beautiful

The bigger the container, the lower the rental price per cubic meter will be. So, if you have space on your property and enough trash to fill, it’s usually better to choose the largest skip available. However, remember that the price is the price whether you fill it or not. So be careful not to get carried away and book a monster-sized skip as you may have to pay to fill it with air!

You can find more tips and information on different skip sizes in our skip sizes guide.

3- Share your skip with neighbors

If you have not enough trash to fill a bigger skip, consider joining a neighbor or two. Ordering large skip bins and sharing expenses with your neighbors can save you money. Plus, there’s the added advantage of not being able to charge overnight if you don’t see it! By the way, if you don’t know many of your neighbors, there is a great business out there called Nextdoor that will help you connect with them.

4- Off-road, not on the highway

If you have sufficient space at your property to place a skip there (for example’ in your driveway or your yard), do so because it will save you money. Placing a skip on public roads requires a skip permit from the local council, which can add up to around £ 50 to the total rental fee. If you need to place your skip in a controlled parking lot (a payment and issuance area or residence permit), you will need to pay a CPZ stop fee too, which increases the cost (in some areas of London) to over £ 100 a day!).

The standard skip applies to “mixed general waste” Mixed general trash means you can get rid of almost any type of waste, except for hazardous waste. Some of the large, highly recyclable wastes – the most common of which’ are metal, inert trash, green garbage, and cardboard – reduce the costs of disposing of (or even generating money) by waste companies once separated. As a result, many companies skip paying less for a gap filled only with these ingredients. So if you have enough inert waste, metal, green waste, or cardboard and paper to fill the entire skip, let the company know about the removal ahead of time and see if the price is adjusted accordingly.

6- Break down the big trash

Skips; are usually rented out at a fixed price (based on skip size), not the weight of trash you put in them. The more waste you put in, the better the value you got. In other words, take the time to unravel and straighten out as much of your big waste as possible before putting it in your skip. Keep in mind that even with the extra weight charges on skip can’t self-ignite unless you don’t have very heavy build-up such as earth or rubble. So, breaking up trash is not a bad idea.

7- Don’t make it too filled

When you fill in the skip, it is crucial to be careful with the load level. If you fill it in after filling out the skip, there is a risk that you will charge for additional waste or that it will be removed by your skip provider and left at your property. Level loads are only accepted if you want to save money stick with it. Most rubbish removal companies say “Level loads only” at the side of their containers – if you loaded the skip after this point, it is dangerous as trash can fall while driving and cause damage.

8- Protect your driveway from a skip

If you are willing to place a skip on your driveway, make sure you or the container supplier have installed adequate protection; to ensure the container does not damage it. Damage or marking is most likely if the driveway is soft paved or covered with blocks. To reduce; the likelihood of adverse loss, it is advisable to place the containers on the wooden planks so’ they do not directly touch the driveway and spread the load over a wider area.

9- Don’t let the skip driver get wait

If the skip is going on your driveway, make sure your drive is empty with sufficient space. If the driver has to wait for you to make space, they can add a waiting fee. Make sure to always be there with delivery and skip it if something goes wrong and make sure it is where you want it.

If; your skips are set to dispatched, ask your neighbors not to park in front of your house. So there is space, it is not always possible if you live on a busy street.

10- Make sure your skipping company doesn’t fail

Last; but not least, make sure the skip hire company you hired isn’t on the brink of failure. Skip hiring companies, particularly smaller companies’ are surprisingly often liquidated as taxes and landfill fees increase. A very cheap skip is usually an indication that the leaking company is struggling to stay in business. So be sure to book a skip from a company like Clearabee offers a much better price than anyone. The last thing you need is a skip full of trash on your way, and your hired company is closed.

