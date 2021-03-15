Greatwood Underwear is a quality eco option that is comfortable, modern, breathable and stylish. BIPOC Founder Jermelle F. Pitts founded the name from the ancient symbol of wood, representing physical and spiritual nourishment, transformation, liberation, union, masculinity and fertility. Offering different styles such as boxer briefs, trunks, briefs and jockstraps, the inside is lined with an anti-odor signature orange modal fabric. Brand Director Jermelle says, “My focal point is directed at men who aspire to be great throughout their hectic day. I have been wearing underwear since forever. I wanted to be able to connect with other men and provide something comfortable that we all need. When I go home, take off my clothes, and I’m walking around the house in my underwear, that’s when I feel most comfortable.” Visit www.greatwoodunderwear.com to review all of our different styles and merch. 15% off when you subscribe to the website and the brand is running a $150 shopping spree giveaway.