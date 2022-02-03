Society convinces us to follow certain customs to live a normal life. In pursuit of this normal life, people often forget the purpose of their living. Every person strives to achieve inner freedom. Charles Thompson is on a mission to help individuals retain that inner freedom. He is a freedom educator and Instagram influencer who posts regular content about achieiving freedom in life.

Charles has been working as an entrepreneur in the field of solar energy for many years. Unlike other people who stick to 9 to 5 regular jobs, Charles wanted to be someone extraordinary and have the freedom to make choices and be himself. He attained that freedom by committing himself no matter what it took. Now, he is a sales leadership mentor and field advisory board member of Powur PBC.





Charles achieved inner freedom, and now as an influencer, he is encouraging other people to work towards their freedom through a virtual community platform called Freedom Academy. He holds online sessions where he talks about inner freedom in a detailed manner.

Here are three pieces of advice that Charles gives to gain inner freedom:

Follow Your Passion

The most important advice that Charles gives to people is to follow their passion. Many people make the mistake of working at jobs they hate just because it pays well. This can be exhausting and one might feel burdened by the job.

Charles says that to gain freedom is to follow what you want in life. Look for things you want to do, that make you passionate, that bring inner peace and you will feel free from the pressures because you like doing your work.

Personal Development

A pathway to gaining inner freedom is to focus on personal development. When you focus on self-development, you become more confident in making decisions that are good for you.

Charles advises people to learn new skills that can benefit them in their careers. You can start by making small improvements to polish your skills every day until you have perfected the skill completely. By taking baby steps, you can eventually grow.

Personal development gives a person the freedom to say no to things they do not serve them and to pursue whatever that will fulfill them in life.

Be Obsessed with your goals

Charles believes that people who are obsessed with their goals are the ones who achieve inner freedom. You have to be focused on your goals and do not let any situation or failure get in the way of achieving them.

When you are obsessed with your goals, you are willing to tolerate failures and to sacrifice your time and effort. The only way to inner freedom is to achieve your goals and to feel content with the life that you have..

