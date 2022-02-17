Success comes from consistency and hard work. That’s a given, but have you ever wondered what makes most successful people stand out from the crowd and puts them in the limelight?

For Dr. Laurie Mintz, her undying passion is to educate the masses on the psychology of sexuality, thus enabling more people to enjoy this essential aspect of life.





Dr. Mintz is a renowned therapist and speaker in the field of human sexuality. She regularly presents workshops to professional and lay audiences on sex therapy and has the honor of giving a TEDx talk recently. For over 30 years, Dr. Mintz has also maintained a small private practice, working with both individuals and couples on general and sexual issues. One of her greatest honors is supporting her clients during difficult times while helping them make positive changes and reach life goals. Research has proven that Dr. Laurie’s speaking engagements are life-altering and people who listen to her speak become more sexually aware, enlightened, and even more orgasmic!

Here are the top three things to learn from the inspiring speaker.

​

Orgasm Gap is a reality & it needs to be closed.

Dr. Laurie engages her audience using statistics and narrating touching real-life stories to expose the gendered orgasm gap. It is a fact that men are having way more orgasms than women. Ancient taboos, deep-rooted shame about sexuality, and lack of communication that make sex less than satisfactory for a large portion of women add to the orgasm disparity. Dr. Laurie uses enlightening keynotes around the matter and provides cultural and individual solutions to close the gap. Her best-selling book Becoming Cliterate is a funny and empowering guide to close the gap, including providing information on women’s most essential sexual organ–the clitoris.

Mainstream media is full of lies

Dr. Laurie educates her audience with sex-positive information backed by science and research. Her speaking engagements and social media content expose the lies mainstream media feeds Americans about sex. She also highlights the problems associated with pornography being used as a role model for sex. Sex education is crucial, and Dr. Laurie advocates for sex-ed that is inclusive, sex-positive, and includes porn literacy.

Communication is the key to success.

Dr. Laurie sheds light on communication being the ultimate key to success. She also highlights the importance of good communication in maintaining healthy relationships, satisfying intimate encounters, and successful careers. Dr. Laurie is fond of saying, “Communication is the bedrock to make your bed rock.”

As a keynote speaker and psychologist, Dr. Laurie makes sure that each person in the audience leaves her presentation more sexually knowledgeable and confident. She inspires people to be a part of the new sexual revolution for pleasure equality, and her efforts in this regard are truly noteworthy.

