After the chaos and stress of the past year, it’s no surprise that many people are looking for ways to calm down and find some peace of mind. What that means to you depends on your preferences and what you personally find to be relaxing, but there are a variety of proven ways to help even the most anxious person relax a little. Everything about our lifestyle affects our sense of peace, from how we spend our time to what our belief systems are to what we put in our bodies. Developing healthy habits in these areas will help you when your feelings are overwhelming to you. If you’re struggling with anxiety or want to improve your mental health, read on to learn more about four ways you can find your “zen.”

1. Take a well-deserved break.

While this might seem like obvious advice, you might not be aware of the fact that even science says that we need time off in order to be healthy and productive on a regular basis. While our work culture can often make people feel lazy for taking time to themselves, you’re actually doing yourself a disservice if you aren’t engaging in self-care and giving your mind and your body a break every once in a while. Even just a few days in an environment that makes you feel more comfortable and relaxed can help anyone struggling with negative thoughts or negative energy in their life.

2. Explore spiritual practices like numerology.

One way to expand your mind is to study spiritual practices that have been around for centuries. If you’re unfamiliar with numerology, it’s the study of the spiritual meanings that are tied to various numbers. Angel numbers are a concept within numerology, which refers to triples of the mundane numbers (111 to 999). Learning about Angel numbers and numerology, like the meaning and symbolism behind the 222 angel number, can stimulate both your mind and your spirit. Those who believe in numerology believe that when Angel numbers appear, it’s tied to a specific reason or message that is relevant to the current moment in your life. You might be surprised at how much activities like numerology and tarot reading can help in all areas of your life.

3. Try relaxing products like CBD.

There are a wide variety of natural and homeopathic remedies for stress that are worth trying if you’re looking to find ways to calm your mind and your body. CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, has become popular with people looking for solutions to alleviate the symptoms of issues ranging from chronic pain to anxiety disorders. It’s important to remember that CBD products differ significantly from other marijuana products, as CBD doesn’t contain THC. THC produces the intoxicating and psychoactive high associated with smoking weed.

While studies are still ongoing to determine exactly what medical impact CBD may have, users are enthusiastic about the benefits they’ve experienced from CBD. You can use offers like a CBDMD discount code to get a great deal on high-quality CBD products to experiment with. As with anything you plan to consume or use on your body, talk to your doctor before you incorporate CBD into your daily routine.

4. Get outside, and move your body.

You don’t need to start a hardcore fitness regimen to reap the benefits of enjoying the outdoors and engaging in some physical activity. Taking a short walk every day or doing some yoga in a scenic area nearby can make a big difference when it comes to your health and wellness. A Harvard Medical School study showed that spending time outdoors or in nature can have a positive effect on your mental health and emotional state, so taking a hike or going for a run outside might be the best thing you can do to help get yourself out of a funk.

Everyone is different, so there are no one-size-fits-all solutions when it comes to finding inner peace. However, this list is a good place to get started in experimenting with what might work best for you. While our society places such a strong emphasis on working and productivity, your state of mind and the way you feel play a large part in how happy and productive you’re able to be. As human beings, we need spiritual growth in addition to growth in other areas like our work lives. If you feel the need to get back in touch with your zen, listen to your inner voice, and get started on building a new relationship with yourself and the world around you.

