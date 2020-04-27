5 Best Summer Holiday Destinations In The World For 2021

With summers around the corner, you must be planning for your next big vacation. It can be quite challenging to plan the perfect vacation for your loved ones – who all have different interests and desires. This list comprises of some of the best places to visit in 2020, that has something to offer for everyone.

If you’re planning to take a trip abroad, now might be a good time to start booking your air tickets for the best prices. And if you’re looking to hit the roads for a road trip with your family and friends, you will want to make sure that your car is equipped with all the necessary accessories. One of the first accessories for a long road trip is a roof rack. If you’re renting a cruiser, do not forget to get an FJ Cruiser Roof Rack installed for enhanced functionality and value for money.

The top 5 best summer holiday destinations in the world for 2020 include some of the most exclusive islands, cities with the best beaches and mountains, which would offer relief from the heat and stunning views.

1. Oslo, Norway

The Norwegian capital may not be the most popular spot among tourists, but it has a lot to offer for people of all ages and interests. Named the European Green Capital in 2019, a visit to Oslo can do wonders for your mind and body. Oslo has one of the best public transit systems in the world, so you know you wouldn’t end up making a hole in your pocket while traveling around the city.

The open-air museum gives visitors a glance at Norway’s rich cultural past and folk music and dance. While Ekeberg Park is famous for its magnificent views of the city below, another place frequented by tourists and locals alike is the Akershus Festning. During the summer, the sun only sets at midnight so you can take advantage of all that the city has to offer.

If you’re more of a nature-lover, you can take a trip to one of Oslo’s many islands or go hiking in the dense forests that surround the city. Sognsvann Lake is one of the most popular spots among hikers.

2. Corsica, France

With around 200 beaches, Corsica offers some of the best sea views in the world. While some beaches are more exclusive than others, almost all of them are open to water sports like surfing, kayaking, and windsurfing. But Corsica’s breathtaking views are not limited to its beaches as it is also home to a chain of mountains.

The mountains are famous among hitchhikers, trekkers, and adventure lovers. You could rent an electric bike or take a horse ride through these mountains as well. The Mediterranean climate during the summers is perfect for exploring the hilltop villages.

Along with a rich cultural heritage that the locals are incredibly proud of, Corsica also has a vibrant nightlife. Calvi, Porto Vecchio, and St Florent have some of the best nightclubs and places that have live music and an electrifying atmosphere.

3. Okinawa, Japan

Okinawa enjoys much longer summers than other parts of Japan, and the beaches are opened up to the public in March or April while other Japanese beaches open in July. With long stretches of sparsely populated white sandy beaches and pristine turquoise waters, Okinawa is a holiday destination like no other.

With more than 160 islands, you will never get tired of island-hopping. One of the main attractions here is scuba diving at Miyako, which has the most extensive coral reefs in Japan. You can also go spelunking at Okinawa World – a theme park or visit the Shuri Castle to get a better look at Okinawa’s history.

Another thing that you must not miss during your visit is its cuisine. From street food to luxury dining, it has some unique cuisines, which cannot be found anywhere else in Japan. Okinawa soba, refute, and Sata andagi are some popular dishes.

4. St. Moritz, Switzerland

The town gained popularity as a summer spa resort because of the healing mineral springs in the region. The views that you will enjoy from this small town are almost incomparable. With vast stretches of lush green valleys, surrounded by snow-capped mountains, St. Moritz is breathtaking throughout the year.

In the summers, when the snow melts, you can enjoy the mountain views from a bike or a cable car. You can, moreover, enjoy several water sports at the lakes of St. Moritz. The summer months are perfect for a quick and refreshing dip in the lakes.

5. Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

The Glacier National Park, which is almost synonymous with Montana, is a wonder during the summer. It is the perfect place for adventure-lovers with a host of activities like trekking and skiing.

The Glacier National Park is home to some of the most exotic species of flora and fauna in the world. Thus, driving through this enormous park, you are bound to be greeted by some breathtaking views, as well as wildlife like grizzly bears, mountain goats, elks, and beavers.

You can also enjoy a quiet afternoon on the banks of Lake McDonald, whose bright blue waters are compelled round to take your breath away. With some other lakes, waterfalls, and glaciers, the Glacier National Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in all of the United States.

Conclusion

So why waste your summer lazing around, when you could be enjoying the most magnificent places in the world. From adventure sports to mouth-watering cuisines and splendid views, the places on this list have something to offer for everyone.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

