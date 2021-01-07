INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Blame it on the pandemic, sickness, or the harsh weather, there will be a time when you may be forced to stay indoors for many days or even weeks. Not everyone might like this kind of lifestyle; but when you are forced to spend time at home you might as well use that time productively.

Here are a few ways you might want to check out:

Make Books Your Best Friends

Diving into self-improvement guides, fictional masterpieces, or any of the literary treasures may be the best way to use your time during a lockdown. You might want to join an online library if you don’t have books at home. An even better idea would be to download the Kindle App on your smartphone or tablet. This way you can read any book you want, at any time, and from anywhere you may be.

Organize and Digitalize Your Documents

Stacks of contracts, unpaid bills, and other documents lying around might seem very disturbing, especially when you can’t find something you are looking for. Staying indoors is the time to sort out and digitalize all of these. Not only will you be spending your time productively, you will be doing yourself a huge favor for life.

Connect With Your Friends and Family

This is a time when you want to avoid any gatherings or social contacts unless it is absolutely necessary. Nevertheless social media has provided you a way to connect with your kith and kin even in such times. You have all the time now to know what is happening in their lives and may be even discuss the super bowl odds . Anytime you feel like talking to them you can give them a call or connect over video conference.

Work on Honing Your Culinary Skills

You may have hoarded good amount of food items before entering your cave in this lockdown. This makes this the best time to improve your cooking skills. Browse through the net for recipes of your favorite dishes. Try them out at leisure. Relish all of them along with your family. By the end of the lockdown you will have some valuable skills that everyone around you will appreciate.

Catch Up on Those Overdue Household Chores

There may be lots of household chores that you may have been procrastinating on for a while now. Whether it is ironing your shirts, clearing the clutter, or cleaning your microwave, this might be the time to complete them one by one, however uninspiring or annoying they might seem. Now that you are stuck at home you might as well use your time to take care of these tasks.

You can’t complain on the external distractions now that you are stuck at home. But you can surely find ways to use your indoor time wisely. Make a list of what you want to do and get on to them one after the other. Self-isolation can get lonely and depressing; but if you use your time in the right way you might even achieve spearheading brilliance.

