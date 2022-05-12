Sometimes the idea of looking for a gift can be one of the most confusing and time-consuming processes there are. Even if you love shopping, getting the right gift for the right person can be one of the toughest feats to achieve. Here are five of the top trends of the moment that will work for any gift.

Experiences

The experience has totally taken over as the best type of gift that there is. Things that you need are great but having experiences to remember are the top prizes as far as gifts go. The secret is to make sure that the experience fits the person and that they would be comfortable doing what you have paid for them to do.





Bespoke hampers

Hampers of any kind that speak to a person’s likes are a fantastic gift idea and will go a long way to ingratiating the giver. The secret to buying a great hamper is to use a reputable service to ensure quality products, which are beautifully presented and then delivered on time. The right hamper will thus also take a lot of the work out of the entire process. So, if candy is their thing, then personalised sweet hampers from a top-rated producer with great brands are a great go-to that they will enjoy and savour.

A meal at their favorite restaurant

This gift provides for the experience as well as the actual meal, so it’s one of the all-time greats for foodies. Try to make it special even if their favorite meal is going to be at their favorite fast-food joint. Remember it’s not about what you like to eat and where you like to go, the gift must be about the recipient to make the gift ‘real.’

Know what their current hobbies are

Knowing what the gift recipient likes to play, drink, wear, and do is the only way that you will be able to cogently buy something that will feed into and support an existing hobby. If it’s an incredibly niche hobby, then you may need to get suitable advice or at least ensure that whatever you buy has a clear returns or exchange policy and process.

Consider the planet

In the current climate, it is vital to have considered the planet and sustainability questions in terms of the gift that you have bought. This is an especially pertinent consideration if the recipient has made their position clear on this issue. Thus, note where the gift has been made, so as to avoid excessive air miles, note the recyclability of what you buy, and be in a position to explain its contribution to the sustainability of our planet.

These are five of the top gifting ideas and trends of the moment and by considering these aspects before you buy your next gift, you will have more chance than not of having chosen the perfect gift, one that has been thoughtfully selected and decided upon for a particular purpose and reason.

