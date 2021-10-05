The Rubik’s Cube is one of the most exciting toys. It is not only exciting but also fun to play. Everyone, whether it is an adult, a child or a teenager, can start to solve this difficult problem.

Interestingly, there are many variations of Rubik’s Cube. Each variant is an upgraded version of the previous variant. There are mastermorphix, ghost block, equipment block, snake block and so on. Each type of variant has its own unique features and solutions. In addition, of course, there is a simpler Rubik’s Cube version. All in all, with the great success of Rubik’s Cube, it began to collect high-level and low-level variants.





Rubik’s Cube has several advantages and unique features. Therefore, before we delve into the solution to the Rubik’s Cube, let us first take a look at its unique features and advantages. The

Rubik’s Cube was invented by Erno Rubik, a professor of architecture. The purpose behind inventing this cool puzzle is not to invent a toy for children, but to teach students more about multidimensional numbers. So you can say that the Rubik’s Cube idea is educational, not fun or interesting. But who would have thought that learning can be fun, right?

Rubik’s Cube has several benefits, including body and spirit. The Rubik’s Cube can improve a person’s cognitive abilities, and it also helps to improve criticality and problem-solving skills. In addition, it also helps to improve flexibility and agility.

In addition to the many benefits listed above, Rubik’s Cube is also very suitable for getting rid of minor addictions such as nail-biting.

Let’s create it now: The Rubik’s Cube has six different colours, and they should be aligned so that one colour covers a single area. Therefore, the whole premise or goal of solving the Rubik’s Cube is to align it so that a colour lies entirely on a surface. When released, its sides can be rotated and twisted.

Now that we have seen the benefits and physical characteristics of Rubik’s Cube, let’s look at different ways to solve this huge, tortuous puzzle.

Fridrich method

Speedcubing is one of the most popular methods events for beginners. This method is most often considered easy to learn as well as more difficult to learn, confusing, right?. In addition, it is said that no one has the efficiency and time to develop a better method than Friedrich’s method. Although there are several other methods, this method is superior to all other methods. The main reason it is so popular is the logic behind every step of this method. This method uses such a way that the first two layers are first solved, and then different algorithms are developed to process the last layer.

Roux Method

It is one of the biggest competitors of Fridrich’s method and ranks second in the ranking of different methods for solving Rubik’s Cube. The only problem with Roux’s method is the amount of algorithmic thinking involved in each step. Contrary to the Friedrich method, each step of the method must be carried out under the correct strategic plan. In addition, the structure of Roux is not suitable for beginners. The only way to understand the Roux method is to start at the intermediate or advanced level.

Metha Method

It was developed by Yash Mehta but adopted by Matthew Hinton. There are several versions of this method. This method is neither very advanced nor easy. So it’s definitely worth knowing and trying.

ZZ Method

This method was developed to shorten the number of steps and develop finger skills. Therefore, this method is suitable for velocity cubes familiar with velocity cube technology. This is a very tricky method, with multiple algorithms and steps, and is only suitable for people with cubic art experience.

These methods require a lot of time and effort to develop and are very effective in solving cubes. Therefore, you can definitely try all of these, and then continue to choose the one that suits you best.

So, if you feel that the amazing saga of Rubik’s cube inspired you, and if you want to venture on the path of Rubik’s cube, then finding an appropriate and good quality Rubik’s cube is extremely essential.

So here we bring to you, Cubelelo – India’s largest online cube store that holds for you premium quality Rubik’s cubes that will be there with you all through your journey of cubing.

Happy Cubing!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

