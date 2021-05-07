Puerto Vallarta is an excellent place for tourists. It is located on the Pacific coast of Mexico in the state of Jalisco. It’s well-known for its beaches, water activities and nightlife. The cobble-stone center contains the ornate church of Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, boutique shops, and various activities. Moreover, El Malecón is a beachfront promenade featuring modern sculptures, restaurants, lounges, and nightclubs.

There is always something interesting to do in Puerto Vallarta for a tourist, including live music, cultural fests, events, and several group meetings. Furthermore, activities in the Banderas Bay area include various interests and passions from Mariachi, Cultural Foreign Cinema, Fine Arts, and Culinary Festivals to Hunting, Tennis, and Golf Tournaments.

Mexico is a nation that many fly off to for exotic beach locations, but don’t underestimate the rich cultural events that await you at most destinations.

So if you are looking for a place to visit, you must have Puerto Vallarta on your list. There are many upcoming events lined up that you can enjoy and have the time of your life.

Here are some of the best upcoming events in Puerto Vallarta that you should not miss:

1. Downtown101 walk in Puerto Vallarta

When: January each year

Where: Plaza de Armas – Plaza Central Puerto Vallarta

The trail is for about 3 hours and covers 3 miles.

It’s an event where you can walk with a friend exploring the most traditional and historic areas of Vallarta. You can avail yourself of the opportunity to walk through the busy streets and narrow avenues, exploring the daily routines of Vallarta.

On top of that, you will also get a chance to observe everyday life in the oldest part of the town, the area where it all started some 150 years ago.

Moreover, you can explore this fantastic place’s historical and cultural points, walking through the narrow and cobbled streets and historic architecture, viewing the art scene of the area. At the same time, you get to taste sweets, cookies, pastries, tequila, coconut, ice cream, and chocolates from the most authentic Vallarta stores.

2. Breakfast 101 walk in Puerto Vallarta

When: January each year

Where: Los Arcos

This event is every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am onwards. Similarly, you can devour a mouthwatering Mexican breakfast in Vallarta.

You will get a chance to have a relaxing morning where you can chat with your fellows and learn about the delicious authentic dishes of Puerto Vallarta. There will be three separate stops in the downtown area where you’ll be able to taste drinks, milkshakes and, baked goods in pure Vallarta style.

You can make payments at each stop while you learn about the menus and pricing in Vallarta. The organizing team will help you throughout the process of choosing what you should taste and how much you will have to pay. Similarly, you will then pay for your food that usually costs between $12-$15. It will include deserts, drinks, and some extras.

3. Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Puerto Vallarta Mini Quest

When: March or April each year

Where: Malecon Puerto Vallarta

Be a part of this exciting scavenger hunting experience that will transform Puerto Vallarta into a real-life game board! You will be a part of exciting races that will include a one-and-a-half-hour tour of the city. The teams will receive guidance via smartphone, and they will have to pass through the incredible gems of the town while cracking the clues and completing the challenges.

Moreover, the participants will also get a chance to learn the local history of Puerto Vallarta. The tickets are available at $27 for a team of 5 people. You will need a group of 5 to take part in this exciting event.

4. Malecon, Puerto Vallarta, Outdoor Art Gallery

When: Mon, 4 May, 8:00 am – 10:00 am GMT-5

Where: Malecon Puerto Vallarta

Malecon is Puerto Vallarta’s premier destination for cultural arts. And their outdoor art gallery, situated on the stunning boardwalk, is no exception to that rule! Amazingly crafted sculptures are a sight to behold against the backdrop of the crystal blue sea.

Whether you are a long-time art connoisseur or just learning to appreciate it, you will enjoy this permanent art exhibit.

5. Festival Gourmet Internacional 2021

When: November, every year (November 12, 2021, to November 20, 2021)

Where: Riviera Nayarit

What’s better than being a part of an event that is for a good cause?

If you are a foodie, you will enjoy checking out the Festival Gourmet Internacional.

Thirty of the world’s finest gourmet chefs descend on this seaside city (considered the culinary capital of Mexico) to offer up succulent foods, fine wines from all over the world, and live music. This is an excellent opportunity to say you’ve “tried it at least once.”

Puerto Vallarta is an all-rounder! This means that you can find all kinds of fun events as per your liking. Book at one of the excellent resorts. They are as posh as the culture is rich. Be it cultural or historical events, events for food lovers, or adventurous activities, Puerto Vallarta has got it all.

