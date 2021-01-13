Do you knownearly 70 million US citizens have a criminal record?

Many companies make hiring decisions on the basis of well-edited resumes.

However, every business should perform background checks to ensure that they are hiring the right person for the job.

With a large number of employers being penalized over compliance issues, a hiring manager could easily develop ideas about background screening that are simply false.

Herein, we will bust 5 such myths about background checks:

Time-consuming

As per many employers, background checks slow down the entire hiring process.

However, it doesn’t take weeks or months to perform a background check.

Depending on the background check type and situation, on an average, it takes 2 to 3 days to get the results.

For instance, identity checks take up to 2 days and may involve checking personal details like the name, address, or date of birth of a candidate.

And a credit check may take 1 to 2 days to get complete.

Expensive

At first thought, a background check may seem an additional expense.

However, the price you pay is far less than the cost you have to pay for hiring the wrong candidate. You will be surprised to know on average bad hires cost companies nearly $15,000, which is huge.

3. Only big companies pursue background screening

Oftentimes, people assume that only large organizations can reap the benefits of background checks.

However, whether small or large, private or non-private, profit or non -profit, any company can perform continuous monitoring to hire the right person for the job that ensures the safety of the workplace.

For instance, organizations that handle confidential customer information or work with disabled persons, or the elderly should definitely conduct background checks to protect the customers they serve.

4. All background checks are the same

No two background checks are the same. Screening firms use different sources to get information. Some of the examples are:

Criminal history check: This validates whether a candidate could pose a risk to customers or create an unsafe working environment for the employees.

Education verification: This is used to verify whether or not a candidate’s claims about education are true.

Driving test: If the person has relevant driving experience.

Drug screening: Whether the person is healthy or is involved in any illegal activities.

Apart from the above, there are more types of background checks that are performed as per the demand of the job. However, every check should be in compliance with the state’s rules and policies.

5. Background checks are unnecessary

It is often assumed that background checks are not so important and one can easily take the help of vast information available on the internet.

However, using online tools can be tricky and may not be good enough to prevent poor hires. Some of the information available online may not hold much relevance for specific jobs.

Instead consult a professional company to do the needful.

Let’s wrap up

Separating myth from reality can be difficult.

That’s why it’s important to know the rules and follow the best practices for hiring.

Hopefully, most of your myths debunked and you have got answers to your queries.

