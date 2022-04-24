Currently, there are a thousand different options for gaming monitors out there. Be it in terms of brand, performance, or pricing. Hence, picking one gaming monitor that serves well for your needs can be a challenging task.

So, here we’ve compiled five basic aspects to assess before you buy a gaming monitor. These will help you identify which gaming monitors will deliver the best performance and which ones you should pick for your specific needs. Let’s get started!





Screen Size & Resolution

Gaming monitors come in all sizes. You can get a screen-sized from 24 inches to up to 49 inches, and each of these offers a specific resolution.

Usually, gamers recommend buying a 32-inch screen for an individual gaming setup. That’s because it’s reasonably compact and offers a resolution of up to 4K. Another standard, recommended combinations include:

23-inch: 1080p

25-inch: 1080p

27-inch: 1440p or 4K

28-inch: 4K

32-inch: 4K

25-inch ultrawide: 2560 x 1080

29-inch ultrawide: 2560×1080

34-inch ultrawide: 3440×1440

38-inch ultrawide: 3840×1600

43-inch super-ultrawide: 3840×1080, 3840×1200

49-inch super-ultrawide: 5120×1440

When choosing one for yourself, you should base your decision on the available desk space, expected visual quality, budget, and gaming niche. For example, if you play Minecraft, it’s best to invest in a 34-inch curved gaming monitor if it fits your budget and if you’ve got enough space.

Flat VS Curved Monitor

A flat gaming monitor is an ordinary computer monitor with a flat display. On the contrary, a curved monitor refers to a computer monitor with a concave viewing experience. It’s a relatively new technology and particularly popular within the gaming industry because it delivers an extraordinarily immersive gaming experience. It provides a three-dimensional view, i.e., surrounding from all sides, which brings about a realistic effect.

Since it provides a wider field of view, it makes it easier for you to focus and cause less strain on the eye. Hence, it makes it 10x easier to sit through hours-long gaming sessions without developing a major headache. But note that it is pricier than a flat monitor. In case, you’re on a super tight budget, you can go with the plain old flat screen. But if you’ve got room to stretch the budget even a little bit for a curved monitor, we recommend you do so! It will be a super worthy investment.

Refresh Rate & Response Time

Refresh rate refers to how many times the screen refreshes itself for each second. Generally, you’ll have the following options to choose from:

30 Hz

60 Hz

120 Hz

144 Hz

240 Hz

By the rule of thumb, the higher the refresh rate, the better it performs. So, you should aim for getting the highest possible refresh rate within your budget. Most gamers recommend beginning with 60 Hz – 120 Hz. But as you grow comfortable and accustomed to the rest of your gaming choices, it’s best to upgrade it for a smoother gaming experience.

Along the same lines, response rate refers to the time taken by your screen to shift from one color to another. Ideally, a response time of 5ms is preferable for gaming. It refreshes the screen fast enough to eliminate any possible motion blur.

Inputs & Outputs

Inputs and outputs in a gaming monitor add to its functionality. Again, the greater the number of input and output ports, the better it’ll be. For basic needs, you should look for a gaming monitor with dual HDMI ports as well as USB ports. These help connect gaming consoles and external peripherals.

Brand & Budget

Considering the brand is essential when buying a gaming monitor because it dictates the quality of your experience and the price you’ll be paying. But settling for one name is difficult because there are a thousand different reputable names out there.

So, to make things easier for you, we assessed as many names as we could and compiled a list of the best. These include:

Dell

HP

Samsung

Asus

Acer

Razer

Based on these, the average pricing for a good gaming monitor ranges from $150 – $1500. There are cheaper and more expensive options too. But, on average, you can keep this price range in mind.

Final Words

All in all, the top five things to consider when buying a gaming monitor include screen size, resolution, type of screen, refresh rate, response time, inputs & outputs, price, and brand. Considering these will help you filter the wide array of options and narrow down the options to the ones that best fit your needs. Good luck!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...