People are seen investing in properties in many flourishing cities or countries in the world to earn a passive income in the long term. Most properties in the UK are being sold in a flash by the Estate Agents in Clapham, especially the post-pandemic property sales have been impressive so far. Being a landlord comes with numerous responsibilities and could be daunting, when doing it for the first time. The most challenging part of investing in buy-to-let homes is finding the right tenant for the dwelling. Finding and sustaining the tenant in the long term is a complex task for any landlord, and this task can be managed to a great extent by hiring letting agents. By following specific measures and strategies, landlords can effortlessly find the right tenant for their house in no time.





RUN A BACKGROUND CHECK

Whether a person is purchasing a property or renting one, landlords have to make sure that the right person is entering the premises. To do this, running several kinds of background checks is mandatory. The most important points to be checked before a tenant is finalized are their financial states like credit and debit checks, and the credit history to check if the bills are being paid on time. Apart from these criteria, looking for any time of criminal history or suspicious acts is necessary to have a peaceful tenancy for landlords and renters.

WORK WITH A LETTING AGENT

Nothing can tip the list better than working with a professional when hunting for the ideal tenant in the UK. Picking the right person to work with is an essential move, be it independent letting agents or those who belong to a verified agency. From property viewings and advertising the property, to drafting the legal terms for the rental agreement, the letting agent will take care of every aspect until the tenant enters the house. It is easy to find the best letting and Estate Agents in Battersea, Nottingham, and other neighbouring towns in Greater Britain.

KNOW THEIR TENANCY HISTORY

Not every person is alike in terms of behaviour and lifestyle. This is one main reason to research and tick off the tenancy history from the checklist as a landlord. A little digging goes a long way, especially when looking for the housing history of your next tenant. The primary things to check for are their regularity in paying rentals, the cause for vacating, their overall behaviour during their tenancy with the neighbours, and the landlord, the frequency and number of houses they have moved over time, and so on. This information will give a clear idea to landlords before the final approval.

UPGRADE THE PROPERTY SPECS

Before expecting to find the perfect tenant for the property, it is critical to provide the best place for a home. Clearing the unnecessary clutter in a semi or fully furnished property and making it look visually appealing is the first step before property viewings are conducted. Likewise, changing the old curtains, clapped-out rugs, and furniture will be a great add on to the minimal makeover of the house. It is also necessary to fix the broken hinges, scraped walls and full paints so that the person would not find any red flags at the time of viewing.

MAINTAIN TRANSPARENCY THROUGHOUT

It is always better to be open about everything, especially when holding the position of a landlord. Letting the prospective tenant know about performing certain activities like background checks or while conveying the rules of the tenancy will make it explicit for both parties. Being open and honest is an essential trait of a landlord that would also instil confidence in their current tenants. Requesting feedback or other concerns regarding the property or neighbours regularly and trying to fix them is a great way to have long term tenants. This will also improve the image of a landlord and form positive opinions about them.

