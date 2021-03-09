We all know that traveling with family is fun, but it will be even more adventurous and exciting if you travel with your sibling that you love/hate. Yes, sibling fights and hair pulling is a part of it all. Sisters can become great travel buddies for you, and your parents will not be scared for you. It may turn out to be a trip even better than your friends. To book tickets, visit Spirit Airlines Official Site right away!

Split the bill, or I’ll spill the secret.

Splitting the bill with someone who is not so close to you can become mentally taxing and a financial burden. But if you plan to travel with your sister, the splitting of the budget will not be such a mind wrecker, and you can openly discuss the planned budget and how you plan on spending without being a spoil sport. If you’re the younger one, then most probably the ball is not going to be in your court, and you just have to chill and enjoy the trip while your elder takes care of it. But if you’re the elder one, you about to spend some money and you know it! Because who knows, your sister might spill out to your mom about the secret boyfriend.

Insanely comfortable

You don’t have to think about other people, other plans, or something that might make people think you’re too annoying or so much fun. With your sister, you don’t have to think at all and just go with the flow of the trip. Siblings don’t judge each other, and even if they do, it won’t matter! You will be able to enjoy more of the traveling and less of the unimportant stuff that goes on around unknown people.

Bedroom secrets

Your friends might not know about your loud snoring problem, but you know who does? Your sister. You can sleep as comfortably as you do at home, and she will also feel right at home without being disturbed by your loud snores, loud bathroom singing, or even your horrifying “woke up like this” look.

Your unpaid photographer

Even if you don’t like the 50 photos she clicked on her own, you can make her click 100 more, and she will not say no! She knows how you are and what kind of pictures you like. She is not unaware of the aesthetics you have, and both of you will have Instagram-worthy pictures instead of pictures clicked by random people.

A trip full of memories

A holiday with your sister can be the trip of a lifetime and will be cherished forever. When you come back home, you can only imagine the excitement you both can share in your stories with your family and friends. Weird and funny encounters on the road and how you managed your traveling, everything can become a memory worth remembering.

Honest remarks

Your friends might not be comfortable saying that your outfit looks terrible on you or your photos are not worth posting. But, your sister will never shy away from telling you that you look hideous, and she might even add more dramatic comments to make sure you never think about wearing the outfit again. It might start a petty fight, but at least it’s coming from an honest heart, and you know it! Your sister knows you inside out and how you look, she will give you genuine compliments and comments whenever you are shopping or trying out an outfit.

