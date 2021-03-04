Haven’t you bought your helmet yet? Or are you still in search of one? If yes then we might help you with the process. Because buying a motorcycle helmet is not an easy task.

There are so many models and makers available in the market, hence it is quite difficult to make a choice. And the most important factor that confuses buyers is the variation in overall prices of helmets.

There are some things that you should consider while buying the best cruiser motorcycle helmets. These factors depend on whether you are an experienced rider or a new motorcycle rider. You should consider the helmet’s colour, safety, and if it fits well or not.

In this guide, we will discuss the important things to look out for when buying a cruiser motorcycle helmet.

Safety

The first thing you need to look for is the safety rating of your helmet. In simple words, you have to check if your helmet has passed the safety standards and necessary requirements in your country such as DOT, BSI, ECE, etc. This is how you can determine if your helmet has passed the safety test or not.

No matter what region of the world you live in. If your helmet receives the rating of approval specific in your region then, this will verify the effectiveness of your helmet.

Does your helmet fit?

Another important factor you should check for is to check if your helmet fits your head well. Sometimes, even the safest helmet will fail you because it may be too loose and it can go off during a crash. As per recent research, at least 12 percent of motorcycle accidents are caused due to this.

If in case your helmet does not fit properly then it is not going to fulfil its job properly. Your helmet will start moving around a lot and hence it would make problems for you. Here’s what you need.

A loose fitting helmet can increase the noise level and you will not be able to pay attention to your drive on the road. This may result in hearing loss and accidents.

The street environment these days has become much more dangerous as compared to racing environments. That is why it is necessary to invest one time in a good product.

After buying the helmet, try it out and search for the spots that cause you discomfort. While buying, if you want to look for defects just put on the helmet for ten to fifteen minutes to check if it causes discomfort or not.

While buying a helmet, make sure it fits your head, not your face.

Your helmet should be of good quality, hence it will be able to serve you for three to five years. The time span depends upon the usage.

Do not buy a second hand helmet

People often choose cheaper options so that they can get rid of high priced helmets. And hence they end up buying a second hand or used helmet.

If you have done that, let me tell you that a used helmet will be pre shaped according to the previous owner’s head. This means that the inner impact shells will be modified to fit the previous owners head. This may result in your head to move.

Ventilation

As we all know that in hot weather, good airflow is much important to keep the environment cool. In summer, ventilation through your helmet can help you let go of the hot environment but you must be able to close the air vents on your helmet in case if it is raining, or cold.

Colour

At number five, the next important factor is the colour of your helmet. In my opinion, you should go for a visible colour.

Why is that so?

A visible colour will help you to get noticed instantly while being stuck on the road or in traffic.

Sun Visors

Some full face and modular helmets have previously installed sun visors.

Sun visors are tinted visors that slide down inside the main clear visor. They are operated by a small lever or slider on the top of the helmet or at the other side. They can be very useful on cold days or when it is fog. But make sure to check if they are anti-scratch or not.

