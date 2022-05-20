S.S. Rajamouli, also known as Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli, is a three-time National Award winner and Padma Shree recipient. He is the son of famed cinema writer K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Rajamouli’s directing career began with the Tollywood film Student No. 1 starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in 2001. The director’s significant contributions to Indian cinema requires no introduction. Many of his films have been recreated in Hindi, such as Son of Sardar, which was a remake of Maryada Ramanna, and Rowdy Rathore, which was a remake of Vikramarkudu among others. So let’s have a look at some of the best films of SS Rajamouli.





RRR

RRR is a cinematic festival featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Within a week of its release, the film had surpassed the magical Rs 600 crore mark. It is based on the lives of two real-life liberation warriors from the 1920s, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The action-packed masterwork will now be available online to people all over the world. RRR will premiere on ZEE5 on May 20 after ZEE5 acquired the streaming rights to the film.

Simhadri

Rajamouli made his directorial debut with the movie Student No. 1. With Prakash Kovelamudi, the film was planned to be a direct fantasy. The movie was shelved due to budget difficulties and other factors, and the one-film-old filmmaker eventually enlisted Junior NTR to play Simhadri. The Telugu action film broke all previous records. Simhadri starred Bhumika Chawla and Ankitha as the leading female. The film highlighted Rajamouli’s exceptional commercial filmmaking ability.

Vikramarkudu

The action thriller Vikramarkudu starring Ravi Teja tells the story of Sathi Babu, a small-time robber who has a look-alike in the form of IPS officer Vikram Singh Rathod. In the movie, you get to see how the two interact with the bad guys. With a mix of mass, action, and humour, the picture is a total entertainer. Rowdy Rathore, starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, was a Hindi remake of the movie.

Maryada Ramanna

Rajamouli is a firm believer in well-written stories, convincing emotions, committed actors, and diligent craftsmen. The protagonist of the film ‘Maryada Ramanna’ is comedian Sunil. It is based on Buster Keaton’s silent comedy ‘Our Hospitality,’ and the film was a huge success in Telugu regions. Maryada Ramanna unusual narrative was one of its most intriguing aspects. The movie was remade in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali, among other Indian languages.

Bahubali

The Bahubali series is one of the best creations of Rajamouli to date. Prabhas, Rana, Tamannaah, and Anushka Shetty star alongside Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Adivi Shesh, Tanikella Bharani, and Sudeep are featured in the Indian period film. The film has a superb story, the direction, music, screenplay, and visuals, particularly the combat sequence are just incredible.

Magadheera

Ram Charan starrer Magadheera is another Telugu fiction film by Rajamouli. The movie plot revolves around the concept of rebirth. Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Dev Gill, and Srihari star in the film. The story follows four characters: a valiant warrior, a princess in love with him, her cousin, and an emperor. Bike stunts, action-packed moments, amazing melodies, horse racing, and sword combat are all featured in the picture.

Eega

When Rajamouli transformed a normal housefly into a revenge-seeking hero for Eega, he received high accolades as a unique creator. Even though everyone knew the premise before it was released, the film’s compelling writing, impressive VFX, and believable performances by Nani, Samantha, and Sudeep kept the audience engaged throughout its runtime.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...