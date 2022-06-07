In the psychological thriller genre, Bollywood has produced a slew of films, all of which are highly subjective. Keeping the audience engrossed in the roller-coaster ride of theories and pulling the rug out from under your feet when you least expect it. Here are some of the best psychological thriller films that will keep you hooked, ranging from new releases like Forensic to classics like Drishyam.





Forensic

Forensic, a psychological thriller starring Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey, will launch on the ZEE5 streaming service. The Forensic movie is directed by Vishal Furia. It is a Hindi-language version of Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas’ 2020 Malayalam-language film of the same name. Vikrant plays a forensic expert, while Radhika plays a police officer in the little hill town of Mussorie. They’re on the hunt for a serial killer as a team.

Drishyam

The film is directed by Nishikant Kamat, it explores the mind of a guy who believes in justice and fairness yet will go to any length to protect his family. Ajay Devgn’s Vijay believes in rescuing his family at all costs, even if it means telling a convoluted deception. This movie will have you on the edge of your seat all the way to the conclusion.

Phobia

Radhika Apte plays Mehak, an artist in the film Phobia. She has severe agoraphobia, which she developed after being abused by a taxi driver. She can’t bring herself to leave the house, and it’s harming her relationships with her loved ones. Mehak does step outside when danger hits and overcomes her phobia, which is aesthetically mind-boggling towards the climax of the film. Radhika received appreciation for her outstanding performance in the film.

4. 13B: Fear Has a New Address

This psychological thriller follows Manohar (R Madhavan), who has recently relocated with his family to a new apartment. The family becomes engrossed in a TV serial, and strangely, all of the events shown in the serial begin to occur in the family’s life as well.

Karthik Calling Karthik

The story revolves around Karthik (Farhan Akhtar), an introvert who was traumatized by the death of his older brother. He has a difficult existence and is frequently harassed by his boss and has no love life. Karthik vows to commit suicide one day, but he soon receives a call from a stranger who sounds exactly like him and introduces himself as Karthik. The stranger begins to provide him life advice, and his situation improves. He finally discovers he has Schizophrenia, a mental illness marked by abnormal social behavior and an incapacity to grasp reality.

Taalash

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji star in Talaash, which tells the story of a couple who loses their son in a drowning accident. This accident has a negative impact on their mental health, and their marriage begins to deteriorate. Kareena Kapoor plays a major part in this film directed by Reema Kagti.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Anurag Kashyap’s film is based on the true story of Raman Raghav, a serial killer who terrified the homeless in Mumbai during the 1960s. The director added a new surprise by revealing that the detective investigating the murder cases is also a psychopath. Ramanna (Nawzuddin Siddiqui) makes a bargain with Raghavan (Vicky Kaushal) in which he promises to go to jail for the murder of his lover in exchange for killing the only witness to the crime. Both Nawzuddin and Vicky outdid themselves in their portrayals of the film’s complicated characters.

