Change is the one thing you can count on. But that does not mean change will be easy. In the last year, we have all seen the world change in fundamental ways. Some businesses are thriving, and some have failed to survive the dramatic changes brought on by a global pandemic. Though we all want to believe that we will be back to “normal” soon, it’s important to be ready for the next dramatic change, and be as prepared as possible to pivot accordingly.

Who better to learn from, then someone who has been successful at pivoting their business multiple times before and after the pandemic. Meet serial entrepreneur Hadari Oshri. With a background in buying and selling containers of fast fashion excess inventory, Hadari has pivoted to helping hospitals and other organizations source much-needed medical supplies and PPE from suppliers around the world.

Virtually sitting down with Hadari, I asked her some questions to better understand her experiences in pivoting careers. Hadari shared the six steps that she goes through to navigate business change. Use them as a guide for your next big professional pivot.

Step 1: Realize you need to pivot and accept the change

Hadari’s life has been full of changes, starting with moving to the USA from Israel. When she first arrived, she opened seven fashion retail stores, including sought-out locations such as Beverly Hills, Century City, but eventually had to shut them down. She pivoted into the shoe industry, then to fast fashion, then to investing, then back to plus sized fashion, and now into import and exports. In each of these pivots, she said that the first step was realizing that she needed to make a change. For fashion, due to slim margins, she understood that it limited her ability scale financially. When the pandemic hit, she saw an opportunity to sell PPE. But in all of her pivots, accepting the need for change came first. “It’s not easy to detach your emotions from something you have built,” Hadari said. “But it gets easier once you realize you have to make a move.”

Step 2: Be open to any kind of opportunity in any kind of space

“Change can put blinders on you without even knowing,” Hadari explained. And this is why she shared that step two is to be open to any and all opportunities when pivoting. The word pivot, means to change direction, and in reference to a business or your career means that you are turning all previous efforts, and working toward something else. The definition does not share which direction the pivot will be in, and Hadari stresses the importance of this. When she knows a pivot is necessary, she reminds herself that she should not try and limit the various directions that she can turn her focus to. Doing so, will keep you open minded, and this will naturally lead to more opportunities. She says to focus on things like income potential, market demand, and trends, so that you can pivot to an industry that has room for growth.

Step 3: Not be afraid of the downtime in the transition process

When I asked Hadari about the timing between her pivots, she laughed and said, “The amount of time it takes to pivot is instant, but there is no telling the amount of time to find your new direction.” She stressed the importance of not being distracted or demotivated during the downtime that will happen as you go through change. In order to stay active in the efforts needed to move in entirely new directions, she has found that meditation, walking, and soul searching, are keys to helping her stay motivated during the pivot process. She said that opportunities do not show up on your doorstep, which is why it’s so important to push every day to find them.

Step 4: Network to attract the people you want to be involved with

In order to ensure a successful pivot, Hadari shared that more important than any opportunity, are the people who are willing to help you find the right opportunity. She told me that the way to attract the right people is through existing relationships. In the pivot process, you can’t be scared of asking for introductions from people already in your network. Manifestation of who she wants to meet, has helped Hadari land valuable introductions. She puts her heart and soul into each new promising new contact, bringing an open mind to the relationship. She said that the best way to let people know how they can help, is to be direct and to the point. And this is why it is so important to be honest and upfront about your intentions, so that you don’t waste your time, or the time of those who you are connecting with.

Step 5: Be specific about the money that you want to make

The reality is that not all options where you can pivot, will have the same earning potential. When Hadari makes moves, she is not looking for a step down, or even a step horizontally. With change, she sees the real opportunity of leveling up. She gets super clear on her income goals, and shoots for the moon. She sees each pivot as a way to not only change direction, but head in a direction that will allow for her to expand further than her past role. Her latest pivot to import and exports shows this as a clear example. Using her existing global connections in trade, she is taking advantage of the global demand for PPE goods. For the time being, this market segment is booming, and Hadari knows it. When the pandemic settles, you can bet Hadari will be looking to pivot again, to an industry with even more growth. On this topic, Hadari told me, “If you are going to make a change, you might as well aim to change your income potential at the same time.

Step 6: Jump in with passion and enthusiasm

No matter what direction your pivot points you to, Hadari says that it is crucial to jump in and start making things happen. Don’t sit back. Get up and get going. Start making moves and work towards transactions. Learn all you can. Ask for help, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Find out who the experts are in the field, get acquainted with their history. Read books, take classes, attend workshops, and go to industry conferences. Join groups on social media, and start learning by doing. Hadari is a mover and shaker, and she says that the initial hustle that you show, right out of the gates in a new gig, will set the tone for your reputation.

Doing so, will help you get recognized, will help you make new connections faster, and it will get you up to speed faster.

So whether you are forced to pivot, or are curious to make a new move, use these six steps as a guide to make sure you are prepared for what comes with change. Be mentally ready for it, open for new paths, don’t be discouraged by downtime, attract the right people and get specific on your goals, and once you make your move, get going and don’t look back! If you want to connect with Hadari, find her on LinkedIn, and add one more valuable connection to your network. Who knows, when you need a change, she might be able to help!

