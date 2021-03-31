Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet – a internationally foremost earner of mainstream online payment dispensation, was presented a “Medal of Goodness” on behalf of the Vatican by Leonardo Sandri, an Argentine Cardinal of the Catholic Church.

Allied Wallet and Dr. Khawaja are worldwide recognized for not only their helps to e-commerce and the ‘Fintetch’ world, they are recognized for how they’ve used their achievement to give back to worldwide societies.

The business culture is entrenched in helping others. At the core, they strive to give businesspersons and the regular person the opportunity to start their own businesses and successfully bring their products and services to the world.

Their cost-model only allows for their achievement if their merchants are seeing success.

“As a company, we want to help. We want to help you get your business up and running. And if we’re successful, then we want to use our success to help others,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja , “…it’s important for us to make a difference. It means a lot to us to be able to help so many communities all over the world.”

Allied Wallet has made significant contributions to organizations like the United Service Organizations, Wounded Warrior Project, Eagle and Badge Foundation, After-School All-Stars, American Red Cross, Brent Shapiro Foundation, ASACP, Action Innocence, Los Angeles Police Canine Association, From the Heart Productions, Hope for Change International, STAR Team for the Children, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Dr. Khawaja and his contributions have been documented by the Vatican, and he was awarded with a “Medal of Goodness” by Leonardo Sandri. His Eminence, Leonardo Sandri is a Prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches and a Cardinal Bishop of the Catholic Church.

Dr. Khawaja kindly accepted this credit on behalf of himself and Allied Wallet.

“Allied Wallet is very proud of its activities. As long as Allied Wallet is a company, we will continue to give back,” said Dr. Khawaja, “…and as long as I am its leader, I will continue to leverage our success to make a difference as best I can.”

