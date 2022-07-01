Not sure how to announce your mobile app to the public efficiently and quickly? Creating an animated explainer video is a quick and easy way to launch a new app to the market. This is an excellent method for introducing new customers to your trading program because the movies are brief but both instructional and humorous. In this article, you’ll read about all the benefits of an explainer video to promote your app.

What is an mobile app explainer video?

This is a short video with which you can present your software in less than two minutes. By mixing components like as eye-catching animations and graphics with straightforward language, they strive to grab and retain the attention of your target audience. And, as a result, mobile app explainer video – an ideal instrument for onboarding new clients to your mobile app.





Why аnimated explainer videos are the best way to promote your software services or business?

Creating an innovative application with many never-before-seen features does not guarantee fast success on the market. You should take care of a good marketing strategy. One of the most popular methods of promoting smartphone apps is through short, animated ads. In fact, such commercials are one of the biggest trends in mobile app marketing:

A well-crafted will help users understand the concept of your software. A captivating and truly engaging technique to show people how your mobile app can entertain them or make their lives easier is to explain how it works;

Animated explanations boost brand recognition. Nothing conveys the tale of your brand and mobile app better than an adorable, entertaining, and unforgettable introduction explainer video. It is catchy, memorable, inspires powerful associations and imagery, and boosts brand identification and awareness;

Explanatory videos convince and convert effectively. Animated videos enable you to comprehend all of the product’s benefits. You may convey more information about your software in one or two minutes than in any other media. Consider that 90% of users said the video helped them decide whether or not to purchase the product. Additionally, videos on landing pages can boost conversion rates by up to 80%;

Animated videos give your app an edge over the competition It highlights the uniqueness of your solution;

Animated videos cost less. The price of such videos is much less than the cost of developing and testing marketing strategies, which can be very expensive for the budget.

Video marketing is excellent promotional format

Isn’t it? 97% of marketers say that videos help their customers better understand products. Today it is really working and effective way to promote either applications or any other goods and services in the online-formatIf you are interested in creating such a video, Zelios Agency team of skilled video makers will produce a high-quality promotional product for you.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...