Are There Fraudster Who Call For Snapdeal Lucky Draw Contest?

Have you ever received a call which says you have won a Tata Safari of worth 12 Lakh Rupees in a lucky draw?

No? Because there are such multiple incidents happening for a while.

Therefore, if you often purchase products online via the Ecommerce website Snapdeal, you need to be aware of the scams that are occurring in the name of the company.

We are going to see if there are any fraudsters who are calling and how they are fooling people and squeezing money out of them.

How Fraudsters Are Tricking Snapdeal Customers?

Below are the complete details and incidents happens when a fraudster calls Snapdeal customers –

1. Customer Purchases a Product From Snapdeal

Everything starts with purchasing a product from Snapdeal.

Say, a customer purchased a duplicate watch (worth Rs525) from Snapdeal.

2. Call To Inform About Winning The Lucky Draw Content

Later, after the product delivery or maybe before the product delivery, the customer receives a call from a person saying they have purchased XXX product from our Snapdeal portal and have won the first prize of Tata Safari in Snapdeal lucky draw contest.

This person claims that he is an executive or a senior executive of Snapdeal. He will even show his identity proofs like Aadhar card and company ID to make it look like the real deal.

3. Ask For Money To Redeem The Prize

He then offers 2 options to the customer. They can either claim –

Tata Safari itself, or The money amount equal to the market price of the car, i.e., Rs. 12,60,000.

4. Registration of Rs. 2500 or Rs. 6500

Once a customer chooses one of the above choices, they will be asked to pay the registration fees of Rs. 2500 or maybe Rs. 6500 sometimes before claiming the prize.

He will provide an account number in which the registration fees need to be deposited.

Once the registration fee is paid, the customer receives a message similar to below –

“Your A/C 32XXXXX1132 Transfer With Credit INR 12,60,000.00 12:10:55 PM 10-1-2019 has been Transfer With ( GST ) TAX Charge Pay 2% Rs, 25200 Your Problem has be hold Ammount.”.

Note: One thing that should be noticed is that the above message is written in poor English and has a lot of grammatical mistakes.

5. Asking For More Money

You will be said that this is a message from the GST office. The amount is on hold as its a prize money and you need to transfer the 2% GST amount, i.e., Rs. 25,200 in order to release the payment.

When customer refuses to pay the amount and ask them to return the registration fees, they will block the customer instantly from everywhere.

Final Words

After all the above, there are below options to do Snapdeal lucky draw complaint –

The customer can call the police and pass all the bank account details and mobile number of fraudsters. The customer can file a complaint in the customer court regarding a fraud.

