For law enforcement authorities attempting to prevent identity fraud, document fraud or forgery has been a critical challenge. The advancement of technology has resulted in a combination of beneficial and harmful uses. Crooks invent cunning forgery schemes and conduct identity theft using this technology. To address this problem, file verification services appear as lifesavers for both individuals and businesses. Institutions will sleep easy that the identities of clients are fully checked before they are onboarded.

The banking and insurance companies face major challenges when it comes to ID file authentication. Previously, this work was normally done manually, which was a time-wasting process. As a result, automated file verification systems have overtaken them, as they are more dependable and fast at verifying documents. Now let’s take a gander at what is an identity document and how the process of document certification takes place?

What Is File Verification?

The ID documents are used to execute the file verification process and corresponding access authorization checks. In addition, online file verification can be used to verify the validity and uniqueness of these ID cards.

Any form of identification files issued by a government department is acknowledged. NICs, resident permits, and social security documents are different forms of these papers. Besides this, the treatment can be performed in person, such as at a banking firm, or it can be performed remotely.

What do you Mean by Document Forgery?

The act of copying, producing, modifying, or changing the material on a document is known as document forgery. This offense is normally committed in order to rob someone else’s identity and exploit it for illegal monetary benefit. Forgery attempts used to necessitate physical contact between the suspect and the ID file, but nowadays electronic alteration of records is becoming more common.

How ID File Authentication is Conducted Digitally?

Buyers who went through the manual ID file authentication method were required to be physically present at the institution conducting the verification process. But, the authentication mechanism is evolving with the advent of e-banking and the CoronaVirus Epidemic. Consumers are less willing to visit a testing facility unless it is strictly essential. The customer just has to upload a snapshot of their ID file to the computer. Customers may also provide the service the verification proof by uploading a photo or video.

Authentication Checks in Online File Verification

Verifying the authenticity of a text using AI and DL models.

Assessing the MRZ code on the identity file for authenticity. The MRZ code is then compared to the information on the identification paper.

After that, the file verification services examine any signs of damage. The text’s theme, format, and font can all be identified.

The electronic file authentication service checks to see if the distinctive patterns on valid identification papers have been tampered with.

And the smallest of information sections, such as the material and ink used on the file, are also verified by these services.

It’s worth noting that electronic forgery methods are almost invisible to the naked eye, while AI-powered file verification solutions aren’t.

The AI-based IDV system also checks the microprint authenticity of ID documents.

Application of AI in Automated Document Authentication

Artificial intelligence and deep learning are generating a lot of advantages for remote ID and file verification processes. The efficiency of AI, DL, and ML frameworks is determined by the sophistication of the data fed to them. The dataset is used to train these frameworks. If an AI blueprint has been trained and scaled for a particular ID file, it can easily verify the type of ID file. Their quality and overall accuracy increase as more relevant data is fed to them.

In Consolidation

Since quick and safe authentication of a person’s identification card is so important in the digital file verification phase, adopting cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, and optical character recognition (OCR) should be the first and only option. As a result, using online file verification services is a must for businesses because they save you much-needed time and money

