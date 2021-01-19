The Kent State Golden Flashes will be going for their fourth consecutive win when they face the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday night. The Golden Flashes are coming off an 89-79 win over Ohio as three-point underdogs. The Bulls are coming off a 76-69 loss to Bowling Green as five-point favorites.

Buffalo Bulls (5-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3)

College Basketball: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm (Memorial A & C Center)

The Line: Kent State Golden Flashes -3.5 — Over/Under: 159.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds

TV: ESPN+

The Buffalo Bulls and the Kent Staet Golden Flashes meet in college basketball MAC-tion from the M.A.C. Center on Tuesday.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/basketball-crackstreams-buffalo-vs-kent-state-live-stream-reddit-159580271/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-buffalo-vs-kent-state-live-stream-reddit-watch-ncaa-159580332/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/basketball-streams-reddit-watch-buffalo-vs-kent-state-live-free-159580379/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffalo-vs-kent-state-live-stream-reddit-tuesday-january-19th-159580444/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-buffalo-vs-kent-state-live-stream-reddit-free-ncaab-19th-jan-159580499/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaa-mens-college-basketball-live-stream-reddit-tuesday-19-jan-159580542/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffalo-vs-kent-state-college-basketball-live-stream-free-reddit-159580573/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-buffalo-vs-kent-state-live-stream-reddit-ncaa-basket-159580618/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/kent-state-vs-buffalo-live-streaming-free-college-basketball-159580663/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-kent-state-vs-buffalo-live-stream-ncaam-reddit-free1921-159580739/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-watch-kent-state-vs-buffalo-live-streaming-ncaa-basketball-159580785/

The Buffalo Bulls will look to bounce back after falling to Bowling Green by a final score of 76-69 last time out. Jeenathan Williams leads the Bulls in scoring with 19.4 PPG as well as logging 8.4 RPG while Jayvon Graves is 2nd in scoring and tops in assists with 16.8 PPG and 3.8 APG as well as logging 6.7 RPG and Josh Mballa has 14.7 PPG with a team-high 10 RPG this season. Ronaldo Segu has 13.8 PPG with 3.6 APG to make up the group of double-digit scorers for Buffalo heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Kent State. As a team, Buffalo is averaging 81.4 PPG on 45% shooting from the field, 33.7% from behind the arc and 64.4% from the foul line while allowing 75.1 PPG on 40.5% shooting from the field and 26.6% from 3-point range this season.

The Kent State Golden Flashes will look to build off of a three-game winning streak after an 89-79 win over Ohio in their last matchup. Danny Pippen leads the Bulls in scoring and rebounding with 21 PPG and 8.6 RPG while Mike Nuga is 2nd in scoring with 18.7 PPG along with 6.1 RPG and Tervell Beck is 3rd with 10.4 PPG to make up the trio of double-digit scorers for Kent State coming into this game. Justyn Hamilton has 9.9 PPG and 8.2 RPG and Giovanni Santiago and Gabe O’Neal each have 8+ PPG and 3.9 RPG this season. As a team, Kent State is averaging 81.4 PPG on 47.4% shooting from the field, 33.1% from 3-point range and 72% from the foul line while giving up 68.8 PPG on 39.2% shooting from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range this season.

Wonder who the Top Experts Picked? Click Here To Find Out

Buffalo is 1-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a loss and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against a team with a winning record while the over is 5-0 in their last 5 road games. Kent State is 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games overall and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games while the over is 9-3 in their last 12 games overall. The underdog is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and the road team is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings between these two teams as well.

I’ve gone back and forth on the side in this one, but it’s hard when the two teams are scoring the same per game and are both scoring 80+ in the respective environment (Buffalo on the road and Kent State at home) this season. With that said, while both teams are solid defensively, I think this game turns into a track meet where both teams get into the low 80s at least, so I’ll take the over in this spot.

Buffalo is 6-4 in its last 10 games against Kent State.

Bulls Trying To Bounce Back From Loss

The Bulls had their two-game winning streak snapped by Bowling Green in their last game and will try to bounce back from the loss with a win over the Golden Flashes, which will give them their third win in four games.

Buffalo has played well offensively, averaging 81.4 points per game. They finished with 69 points in their last game, making 34.8 percent of their field goals and 22.2 percent of their three-pointers.

Jeenathan Williams led the way for Buffalo with 17 points and six rebounds. Jayvon Graves finished with 17 points and four rebounds, while Josh Mballa added 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Bulls.

Buffalo hasn’t been as good defensively, giving up 75.1 points per game. They gave up 76 points in their last game and will need to play better if they want to get the win.

Golden Flashes Gong for Second Consecutive Win over Bulls

The Golden Flashes snapped their two-game losing streak to the Bulls the last time they met and are playing well at the moment, so they will try to make it two wins in a row against the Bulls when they play on Tuesday.

Kent State is a very good offensive team, averaging 81.4 points per game. They finished with 89 points in their last game, making 57.4 percent of their field goals and 36 percent of their three-pointers.

Danny Pippen led the way for Kent State with 22 points and eight rebounds. Tervell Beck finished with 18 points and five rebounds, while Mike Nuga added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

Kent State has also played well defensively, giving up 68.8 points per game. They gave up 79 points in their last game and will need a better performance if they want to win this game.

The Bulls’ defensive struggles caught up with them in their last game against a good Bowling Green offense. With the Golden Flashes also having a very good offense, expect the Bulls to struggle once again. Buffalo’s offense has helped the team win games this season, but they will struggle against the Golden Flashes, who play very well at home and have given up more than 71 points only once this season. With the Golden Flashes playing well against the spread at home, Kent State makes the most sense here.

Prediction: Kent State Golden Flashes -2.5

The Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday in a MAC showdown. Buffalo is 5-4 on the season and has a 3-2 mark in the MAC. Kent State is 6-3 (3-2 MAC) and is riding a three-game winning streak.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

