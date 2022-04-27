Migrating to other countries for business has been an age-old trend, which is only increasing year after year. When traveling overseas and planning to live there for a short period, it is better to rent out a property than to purchase one, irrespective of the country. Especially in one of the most affluent regions like Qatar, it is always better to hunt for rental properties at the earliest. With the bombarding levels of population in Qatar every year, the need for new apartments for rent in Qatar is sky-high. From independent villas and studio flats to townhouses, plenty of new and pre-owned property options are available for people to pick from. Despite the country being open and flexible to property investments for expats, renting has always saved more time and money for short term residents. When renting an apartment or a detached property, the regulations might differ to a great extent in every country. Not every expat or a newbie migrant would be familiar with these steps to rent in Qatar. With a handy guide that gives a gist of the entire house-hunting procedure, one can easily find a home and navigate through the process without external assistance.





BEGIN EARLY

The steps involved in finding the best place to live in Qatar have become more simplified over the years. Availability of properties has been a significant issue in most renowned countries. Fortunately, the housing crisis has never entered Qatar so far as the government keeps updating the inventory annually. However, with the increase in population, it is always better to start scouring rental properties even before they decide to move into Qatar.

PICK THE IDEAL LOCATION

From urban streets to quiet neighborhoods on the outskirts of the city, Qatar is a vast region providing innumerable residing options for expats. However, one cannot live everywhere, and decide on the location is the first step toward finding a rental home. Considering the distance from the workplace and schools will be ideal for families moving here. Other factors like amenities, transport facilities, etc. will help.

DECIDE THE BUDGET

Living costs do not involve just the monthly rent of the property. Many people fail to create an analysis of other expenditures and end up in expensive Villas for Rent in Qatar. The main expenses involved every month are utility bills, Internet fees, gas connections, and other miscellaneous costs. These costs vary with the location and property size. Making these plans before renting will help decide the budget.

CHOOSE THE BEST PROPERTY TYPE

We all look that renting a property and purchasing one are quite different and have their own perks and drawbacks. When renting a property, tenants must decide the type of the property once the neighborhood in Qatar has been finalized. A person’s requirements, family size, and tenure in Qatar can help them decide whether to pick villas or studio flats.

THE RENTAL PROCEDURE

When strolling around the streets of Qatar, one can easily find “to rent” boards and deal with the house owner directly. Checking if the property is registered with local government authorities is one main criterion to tick off before proceeding further. Tenants can back off if they find the landowner to be hideous or secretive. If there are no red flags, the tenant can take things forward.

Be document-ready

After selecting a property and talking to the landlord or the letting agent, tenants must start getting their documents ready to begin the renting process. The primary documents like Qatar ID, employer’s ID, wage slips, driving license, employee details, etc., will be collected for documentation purposes in Qatar.

Sign off the rental agreement

Rental agreements in Qatar are provided in two languages- English and an Arabic translated copy. Reading the agreement details and conditions is critical as breaking one of them would land the tenant in serious trouble. These agreements expire after a certain period and require upgrades.

Security deposit and rents

A small amount is paid upfront as a security deposit, usually three to four months’ rent. This money can be acquired in full at the time of vacating the place. Landlords in Qatar prefer post-dated cheques for monthly rents. Any pre-existing damages must be informed to avoid extra costs.

Moving out and more

Once the tenancy contract is over or when the tenant wants to move out, they can inform the landlord. The entire property will be inspected for any kind of damage caused. If there are none, the tenants will get back their security deposit in full.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...