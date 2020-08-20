Home>#INSCMagazine>Besart Hoxha on the Similarities Between Crypto Trading and Forex Trading
Besart Hoxha on the Similarities Between Crypto Trading and Forex Trading

20 Aug 2020
50
It’s still a surprise after all these years to watch the cryptocurrency phenomena boom on the international market, turning into a $200 billion industry. The ability to make quick and easy transactions securely is nothing short of a God-given gift. The best part about cryptocurrency is that it runs without the risk of interference from the government. People are still skeptical about it because there is not a lot of awareness about cryptocurrency worldwide. Besart Hoxha, a crypto trader, is here to help by describing the similarities between crypto trading and forex trading.

“In many ways, crypto trading and forex trading are not alike. There are differences. But, to understand crypto trading, and reap its potential benefits, the similarities between crypto and forex trading may be highlighted to help people understand it,” says Hoxha. The Foreign Exchange Market or Forex is the largest financial market in the world where nearly $5 trillion are traded daily. Since it is decentralized and influences the market so heavily, it is large enough to influence the buying and selling price of currencies worldwide.


To be fair, both types of trading requires in-depth knowledge of the market. Risks are prevalent on both sides and it is up to the trader to understand and evaluate their financial dealings accordingly. Prices are dependent on the market in both cases. “Ease of use is the best thing about both types of trading. Therefore, both markets can be traded online. And, the trading takes a short amount of time since it is all online,” says Hoxha. The customer also needs to be aware that both markets are subject to the same type of risks. The market fluctuates constantly and can change in an instant due to various factors, thus increasing the risks.

Hoxha was 18 when he started dealing with cryptocurrency. It took him nearly five years and a lot of learning to place his first investments in Ethereum, the cryptocurrency challenging Bitcoin. His efforts paid off since then because Hoxha is now dealing in millions through his crypto fortunes.

Armand Levitz

