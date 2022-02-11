Selenium is an open-source testing framework used to validate web-based applications. There are plenty of tools available in the market but which one to choose is always the question. While performing automation, the tool is one of the most important thing.

When we talk about tools, we always try to go for the one that reduces our workload and in fewer efforts and less input provides full efficiency. We cannot afford to go wrong with the tool. This is why we are here with the best frameworks for Selenium Automation. Give it a read and then decide which one to use.





LambdaTest Selenium Automation

When we talk about frameworks for selenium automation the first name that pops up is LambdaTest Selenium Automation. LambdaTest is the selenium test automation tool where you can run your selenium scripts on 3000+ mobile and web-based browsers and devices. Thus, you can increase your browser coverage exponentially. You can also integrate with CI/CD tech stacks effortlessly using this tool. Other features of this tool are mentioned- below :

Image 1

Features of LambdaTest Automation

Run your selenium test in parallel for reliable, secure, and high performance of the code.

With LambdaTest’s HyperTest feature, you can execute your test cases in no time. As the company claims, it is the fastest test execution platform.

LambdaTest provides end-to-end test execution logs for easy debugging.

Java, C#, PHP, Ruby, JavaScript, etc supports like sort of programming language.

You can create a detailed analysis and reporting of your test and further those reports can be sent to the stakeholders.

You can also test your locally hosted or privately hosted web apps and web pages.

It provides “out-of-box” geolocation testing.

TestNG

TestNG is an open-source automation framework developed by Cedric Beust. This testing framework is developed for the Java Programming languages on top of Selenium. With the help of the TestNG framework, you can control and execute the test cases. The fundamental aspect of TestNG is inspired by JUnit and NUnit with some more unique and powerful functionalities. The NG in TestNG stands for Next Generation. It was designed to cover a larger range of testing types like unit testing, integration testing, functional testing, end-to-end and more.

Image 2

Features of TestNG

The test annotations are easier to understand.

It provides default JDK functions for runtime and loggings.

Constraints such as @beforeclass and @afterclass are not available in TestNG. Instead of that, it has additional levels such as @Before/After suit, @Before/AfterTest, and @Before/AfterGroup.

It is possible to run test cases in parallel in this framework.

When you need to run the test cases of any particular group, TestNG will be of great help.

TestProject

TestProject is an open-source tool built under the controlled conditions of Selenium and Appium. It is an automation tool that can be used to automate web, API, and mobile applications. With the help of this tool, QA engineers can test applications on android and iOs without any effort. It allows you to easily collaborate with other teams, this way the nontechnical people can record the test and the developers can frame them into codes. This is a very helpful tool for agile teams.

TestRecorder and TestProjectSDK are the two different components of TestProject. With TestRecorder you can directly record the test from the UI (without writing the actual code) and with SDK you can develop the code.

Image 3

Features of TestProject

It has an in-browser smart test recorder that generates automated tests just by recording the steps performed on the browser.

It has some powerful add-ons. This set of reusable coded actions when integrated with your test will expand the possibilities of the test.

With the code generation feature, you can create java codes from recorded android, iOS, and web tests.

It has a highly collaborative environment which is why TestProject is very helpful for Agile Teams.

Deployment has become easier with TestProject as it removes complex setups, configurations, and installations.

WebDrive IO

WebDrive IO is an open-source testing framework built over NodeJS and is implemented using JSON wire protocol. This automation testing framework is written in JavaScript language. It supports both Behavior Driven Development (BDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD). You can automate any application written with a modern web framework or a native mobile application for Android and iOS.

Image 4

Features of WebDriver IO

WebDriverIO supports modern web and mobile frameworks.

Testing and debugging become more efficient when we integrate with a third party.

RESTful architecture is used to perform automation testing.

Citrus

Citrus is an open-source framework used for automation integration testing for message-based enterprise application. It uses a unit test framework for execution and integrates with built-in tools like the Maven or Gradle. An amazing fact about this framework is it can act as a client as well as a server.

In a typical test case scenario, we have a System Under Test (SUT), a client application, and several backend applications. The SUT stores messages interfacing to other applications and the client application is used to invoke services on the SUT. There is a link between SUT and the backend applications over various transport protocols.

Image 5

Features of Citrus

Citrus supports various messaging transports like SOAP, HTTP REST, JMS, Kafka, TCP/IP, FTP, etc, and also it supports file formats like JSON, XML, binary, and plaintext.

We can generate a single test case for complex message flows. The single test case will be divided into several substeps.

Citrus integrates with Selenium very easily and effortlessly.

In just one citrus test you can test a REST service as well as a SOAP service. Citrus also works with Behavior Driven Development.

PyTest

PyTest is an automation testing framework that allows users to write code in python programming languages. With the help of PyTest, you can write test cases for API, databases, or UPI’s. The range of test cases can be from simple unit test cases to complex and difficult functional test cases.

It is an open-source framework, simple to use and easy to handle. You can run your test in parallel using this framework. Also, it can skip tests and can also detect them automatically. Specific test and the test subsets can run from the program. The syntax and installation process of this framework are facilely.

Image 6

Features of PyTest

You will not require any API to use.

It can be used to run document tests and unit tests.

Without the use of any debuggers, it provides useful failure information.

They have specific and very useful plugins.

Parallel testing is also possible.

JEST

Jest is an automation testing tool designed by Facebook and uses JavaScript language. It works with projects using React, Node, Angular, and more. Primarily, it is used with react-native based web applications and react. Jest is not a library by itself, it is a Javascript framework. It does not rely on a third party for functionalities.

Whether it is a mobile application or browser rendering of web application, the Jest framework helps programmers to validate everything. The popularity of Jest led it to the use for both back-ends as well as front-end language. Companies like Twiitter, Instagram, Pintrest uses Jest.

Image 7

Features of JEST

For a first-time user, it is very helpful as it does not require any configurations.

With the parallel testing feature, the performance, and speed of the code increase.

The set-up process is handy.

Jest also supports snapshot testing.

It provides an isolated environment for testing. This means that no two tests interfere in the process of another test.

Conclusion

We are here to the last fold of this article. Here is a brief note of all the tools that wwe have discussed above. TestNG uses Java language and does not contain any constraints. It is inspired by Junit.

The next one is TestProject which is built on the top of Selenium and Appium. WebDrive IO uses both Behavior Driven Development (BDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD). Citrus has System Under Test (SUT), a client application, and several backend applications. PyTest framework is based on Python language whereas Jest is based on JavaScript.

With the help of LambdaTest, you can write your code in any possible language in no time and all the above features are already given. Now choose your tool wisely. Thank you for reading. Have a great day.

