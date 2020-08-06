Netflix is one of the fastest growing online streaming sites at the moment, and well, the hype is quite justified because yes, it actually is the best place where you can find thousands of different movies belonging to different genres. No matter what your age is, you will find a movie or a tv show that you like and believe it or not, once you find that one show, you will get hooked to it and might even end up watching a whole series in a week or less.

However, today we are here specifically for the teenage girls who want to make the best out of their Netflix subscription. For teenagers and adults, Netflix is no less than heaven on Earth as it has stories, movies, shows, and even documentaries that will hook you to the screen for days, weeks and sometimes even months.

Here are some of the best movies on Netflix for teenage girls, especially for those who want to see some chick flicks.

1- The Duff

Teenage girls don’t just like sweet romantic movies, in fact, sometimes they do prefer watching something comedy for a change in mood. Well, if you are one of those girls, then watch The Duff, and you will just laugh out loud the whole time. It’s a high school comedy movie that will go perfectly with what you feel when you are a girl in her teenage in high school. The girl, Mae Whitman, finds out that she is known as “Duff” in her school because people think she is ugly and fat. The movie shows her struggle and the confidence she has, which eventually helps her in getting through the tough phase of her life, and eventually, acceptance wins out in her case.

2- The Kissing Booth

Have you ever been stuck in a situation where on one side, there’s your best friend, and then on the other side, there’s the love of your life? Have you ever been worried about hurting your friend’s feelings just because you are more considerate about your lover? If yes, then The Kissing Booth on Netflix is the right movie for you to watch. It’s about a girl who falls in love with the brother of her best friend. She is scared to tell her best friend about her love life and interests, and eventually, she does, which then causes issues for her. However, the movie ends up with a great message which we won’t tell here, so go watch it for yourself.

3- To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Looking for the sweetest movie to watch this weekend? Choose “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”. It’s a great story about a girl who has a tough time dealing with her intense crushes. Lara Jean writes secret love letters to the boys. She has a crush on which she never wanted anyone to see. But then her sister mistakenly sends out those letters to those boys, and that’s when Lara Jean falls in trouble as she has to deal with her feelings and the implications that come along with those letters.

4- Twilight

Have you been obsessed with the idea of vampires? Do you want something that’s a mix of supernatural creatures and love? If yes, then watch Twilight as you’ll have the best time of your life watching it. It’s a great love story about a human and a vampire and how they fall in love with each other, but there are complications in their relationship that they have to deal with first.

5- The Notebook

If you look for the best and the most romantic movies online, you’ll see the name “The Notebook” for sure and believe it or not, and it’s actually one of the most amazing movies that’s a must-watch especially if you are a teenager who wants to know what love is about. It’s a journey of patience and a promise that you have to keep, and that’s what this movie covers.

Conclusion

Watch these 5 movies on Netflix and let us know what you think about them. Till then, we’ll compile some more great shows and movies for you to watch and have a great time.

