Jhund marks the Bollywood debut of writer-director Nagaraj Manjule, who tells a story based on a group of young kids from Gaddigodam, a slum neighbourhood in Nagpur. We get a story about prejudice and lost innocence that is inspirational and grounded in reality. Nothing less is to be expected from the filmmaker of the Marathi films Fandry and Sairat, both of which won critical acclaim for Manjule’s sharp narrative.

Story





The movie is based on the real-life experience of Vijay Barse, who started the non-governmental organisation Slum Soccer. However, the slum and its inhabitants do not feel stereotypical when seen through Manjule’s eyes. They grab the attention of sports coach Vijay Borade (Amitabh Bachchan), and sport becomes a beacon of light, inspiring the slum kids to put the world of crime behind them and dream of a brighter future. Jhund has amazing cinematography and a fantastic soundtrack, in addition to a tale and lines that are sometimes amusing and touching.

Aamir Khan’s Contribution to the ‘Jhund’ Movie

Aamir encouraged and persuaded Big B to star in the film ‘Jhund,’ which will be released on March 4, 2022. Yes, you read that correctly. Aamir saw the script for ‘Jhund‘ before it went into production and was so taken with it that he suggested starring Mr Bachchan in the film. According to a news source, Aamir stated that the collaboration would be ideal. “I recall when I discussed that with Aamir; he told me I had to make this film,” Amitabh had confirmed. When Aamir supports something, you know what happens.”

Amitabh Bachchan quoted, “I remember when I discussed that with Aamir; he told me I must do this film. When Aamir recommends something, you know what happens.” After the theatrical release of the film, T-Series released a video on YouTube showing Aamir becoming emotional while viewing the movie. He gave a standing ovation after wiping his tears and saying, “What a movie. Oh, my God. (It’s an incredible film) Bohut hi behtareen film hai, a film has received a standing ovation during a private showing for the first time in its history. I’m at a loss for words. It’s incredible how you’ve nailed the emotions of Indian girls and guys. It’s incredible how hard the kids have worked,” Aamir added.

Jhund stars Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role. It also stars fresh faces like Aakash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru, Shalu Thakur and Ankush Gedam among others. The Nagraj Manjule directorial got a theatrical release on March 4 and is now set to be launched on ZEE5 on 6th May, 2022.

