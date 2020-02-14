Biggest Trends in Sex That Will Spice Things up in 2020

It’s normal to set some goals for ourselves at the start of a new year. These can range from quitting the job we no longer love doing, traveling the world and experiencing all sorts of new things and taking better care of our health and happiness. One area that we can always try to improve at, which allows us to both be happier and experiment a bit, is our sex lives.

Various studies have shown that sex is getting more and more experimental and regardless of whether you have a partner or if you are single, there are many trends out there just waiting for you to try them. Here are some ways how you can spice up your sex life in 2020.

A Bigger Accent Is Put on Female Pleasure

2020 will bring a greater focus on the study of the female body and all the ways how women can experience an orgasm. To help in this department, the sex industry is not only coming out with more and more gadgets and wellness products made for women but there are now plenty of books that can educate us about the female body as well. Luckily, all genders seem to be very open towards familiarizing themselves with how women can enjoy sex to the fullest and consent and respect have never been more important. Get in touch with your own and your partner’s body in order to learn what feels best.

Male Self-Pleasure Is No Longer Taboo

For a long time, men were ashamed to admit that they, too, enjoy sex toys. While it is true that these devices were mostly marketed to women in the past, nowadays more and more gadgets are coming out that are made especially for men who want to try something fresh. For instance, for greater pleasure, prostate massagers and butt plugs are highly recommended for people who are single and looking for a new experience but also for those in relationships looking to switch things up. There should be no shame in getting pleasure during sex and those a bit more open to the idea can even consider pegging if they have a willing partner.

Toys for Couples Are More and More Popular

Many people still believe that sex toys are self-love gadgets that we use only when we are alone. However, while these devices might be the most reliable hook-up for some single people, a lot of couples opt for bringing toys into their sex life seeing as how it can make the whole experience much more memorable and enjoyable. We mentioned butt plugs and prostate massagers earlier but the selection of couples’ sex toys is truly amazing. From vibrating cock rings to insertable vibrators, many of these toys can be used on their own but also in combination with other products with the goal of providing all participants with amazing sensations and an enhanced sexual experience. Plus, gender-neutral and inclusive product design is gaining more popularity which means that people of all sexualities will feel welcome to try something new.

Virtual Reality and 3d Technology Are Making Long-Distance Relationships Easier

The tech advancements can be seen in all spheres of life, so why would sex be any different? Virtual reality technology makes it easier to have sex with anyone, in any place and at any time. Regardless of whether you are in a long-distance relationship and want some intimate time with your SO or are looking to fulfill your next fantasy, VR has it all. Plus, 3D printing now makes it easy to create fully customized vibrators or penetrative toys that resemble the genitals of your partner so it can feel like you’re really together. What is more, if you have an internet connection, you can even allow your other half to control your toy via an app regardless of how far they may be.

Sexual Mindfulness is Practiced

As is with everything else these days, we often tend to rush through our ‘sexy times’ as well. Experts are encouraging us to implement mindful practices into our lives and that means slowing things down to really experience them to the fullest. Yoga and meditation techniques are recommended in order to achieve this. Furthermore, solo experimentation is encouraged as well as among partners.

Audio Porn Allows More Imagination

While mainstream porn is mainly male-centered, audio porn is oriented more towards women. It is becoming more and more popular and in 2020, it is bigger than ever before. Seeing as how regular porn often creates beauty norms and standards that are not true in real life, it is no wonder that women often cannot connect with this kind of content. By playing some audio erotica, listeners are able to rely on their imagination to really engage with their sexuality.

CBD and THC Products Heighten the Pleasure

Bearing in mind that cannabis products are often used to reduce stress levels, it should come as no surprise that CBD and THC products have also found their place in the sex industry. Products such as CBD lube not only heighten the pleasure that the individuals feel but they can also aid with pelvic and menstrual pain relief and relaxation.

Consensual Non-Monogamy Is Becoming Mainstream

People are becoming more open toward polygamy and polyamory and that is reflected in the sex trends for 2020. It is no longer uncommon to see consensual non-monogamous couples that love to attend sex parties and experiment with other people. It is believed that CNM relationships are far more common than we realize so further discussion and research on this topic needs to be conducted.

The above mentioned trends are just some that people will be relying on to spice up their relationships in 2020. With more and more people being open about their sexuality and sexual preferences, few things are truly taboo or aren’t catered for. Whether you’re in a relationship or not, being more adventurous in the bedroom (or wherever your experiences might take you) and trying new things might just be the best decision you make this year.

