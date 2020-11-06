Boise State vs BYU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Big NCAAF Today!! BYU vs. Boise State: Odds, TV info, live stream, prediction. #9 BYU vs. #21 Boise State: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The BYU Cougars are on the road on Friday night to take on the Boise State Broncos from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

BYU is 7-0 on the season and is going for eight in a row against No. 21 ranked Boise State, who has only played two games so far this season but have won both those games handily.

This should be a fantastic matchup between these two teams, you don’t want to miss it. Here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight.

#9 BYU vs. #21 Boise State

When: Friday, November 6

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

BYU football will face Boise State football with huge Group of 5 implications on Friday night.

The No. 9 BYU Cougars (7-0) will take on the No. 21 Boise State Broncos (2-0) in a massive college football game on Friday night in primetime. While Boise State is seen as the best team in the Mountain West, independent BYU has a serious Heisman Trophy contender in quarterback Zach Wilson and just might crash the College Football Playoff party if the Cougars keep on winning.

Kickoff from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho will be at 9:45 p.m. ET, 7:45 p.m. MT on Friday, Nov. 6. FS1 will have the telecast of this Group of 5 football game. The available live streams can be found on FOX Sports Go and on Sports Surge. Make sure FS1 is part of your cable package to watch it on FOX Sports Go. If not, go right ahead and give SportSurge a shot.

The visiting Cougars are laying three points on the road vs. the home dog Broncos. The associated money lines for this game are BYU -145 and Boise State +125. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 61 points. While the opening point spread has held steady, the money lines have shifted ever so slightly up from BYU – 135 and Boise State +115. Odds are from Odds Shark.

This game will likely give us the best Group of 5 team out of the West Coast. With a win, BYU stands a decent shot at cracking the top six in the College Football Playoff rankings when those are officially released for the first time in a few weeks. Should Boise State be able to pull off the upset, it will give the Broncos tremendous credibility and may help them win the Group of 5.

Look for this one to hit on the over because why would you not want to see a game as enticing as this hit on the over? As for whether visiting BYU wins and covers, it will come down to one spectacular play from Wilson. His late fourth-quarter touchdown to propel the Cougars to victory will end up being his Heisman Trophy moment. This could be the best year in BYU football since 1984, y’all.

Prediction: BYU 37, Boise State 31.

