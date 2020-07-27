“Brasa Gang” the Sicilian collective that is making people talk about themselves

Brasa Gang is a hip hop/rap band founded in 2015 Formed by:

Salvatore Lo Cicero class 96 in Mesca art Andrea Bentivegna class 98 in art Jameflow

And their two producers Tony Zarr and Young Why.

They immediately hit the ears of listeners of the genre with the release of Brasa Mixtape vol.1 in 2016,

A Mixtape that is highly appreciated and manages to give a real musical identity to the group.

Their career has undergone a real and proper change, managing to achieve increasingly concrete results

In 2019 the turning point comes, they publish on Youtube two songs “Tranquo” and “YNG LEGEND” songs that will total hundreds of thousands

Of views and will lead the group to be known nationally.

The members of the Brasa Gang claim to be inspired by American sound a lot creating increasingly complex sounds and lyrics.

Since then their dream has materialized more and more.

Trap is the musical genre to which they refer, first famous in France and America, then depopulated in Italy.

In the songs of the two rappers, hard topics are addressed with texts in which reference is made to the inconvenience of young people who grew up in the “bad streets” between the gray high-rise buildings but also the desire to make it and true childhood friendships.

In the early months of 2020, by founding their own recording studio in their country of birth, they began to produce high-quality songs and created a reality that arrived very late in Sicily compared to other Italian regions.

Their latest song is Part of the Journey available on all digital stores, a song that is enjoying great success

Thanks to the power of the internet and social networks, many already follow them and bet on their success. We just have to listen to the “Brasa Gang” and expect much more from these two young artists, who will surely still talk about them over time.

