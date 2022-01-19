When you’ve got a craving for brunch near me Victoria BC, make it worth your time. Choose the best restaurant and enjoy your favorites! Or, maybe explore some of ours. The menu at these top brunch restaurants in Canada can be very interesting and diverse.

Chicken and Waffles

This is classic in many brunch menus across Canada and the United States. The roots of this sweet and savory combination is in Dutch Pennsylvania. It may sound weird to some but chicken and waffles work!

You can find chicken and waffles in a few places in Victoria BC. When you do find it, try it out for yourself. You’d be surprised how delicious it is!

Shakshouka

It sounds exotic but the shakshouka is really just eggs poached in a tomato-based sauce. The sauce is mainly made from tin tomatoes, sautéed with garlic, onion, olive oil, paprika and cumin.

Try this out and you will surely be satisfied. It is hearty and healthy, you’ll never want eggs another way again!

Green Smoothie

Sure, a smoothie isn’t technically a meal but, it might as well be. You get all the needed nutrients to start your day right. Not a lot of brunch places offer smoothie options. You may want to head to a juice bar for this. But, try it and see how it makes you feel. A smoothie for brunch is refreshing and light, but nourishing as well.

Steak and Eggs

You can’t lose with steak and eggs for breakfast. Who would say no to a medium rare breakfast steak, and a couple of eggs done just the way you like them? Steak and eggs are mainstays in the menu of many of breakfast or brunch places in Victoria BC.

This is a hearty brunch meal that would satisfy your brunch craving.

French Toast

For those with a sweet tooth, French toast for brunch is always a treat. Sweet and a bit savory (well, if you eat them topped with bacon and maybe a few slices of cheese), you’d never look at bread again when you’ve tried some of the best French toasts in Victoria BC. So, if you haven’t tried this out, get out now and get some brunch!

Breakfast Burrito

When you want some spice for brunch, consider getting yourself a couple of breakfast burritos. These burritos contain eggs, salsa, your choice of protein. They are delicious and makes your mouth dance the salsa!

Frittata

The frittata is often referred to as the crustless quiche. No dough is used here, just eggs, cheeses and your choice of vegetables and meats. And, while the frittata means “fried” in Italian, many popular frittata recipes require the over. This is great because it only makes the frittata even better.

This is a healthy brunch choice, giving you a good mix of protein, fats and carbs.

So, there you have it: Our top brunch food least you need to have in your life!

