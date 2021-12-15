Right now, freelance web design is one of the best independent careers out there for those who want to be their own boss and take direct charge of their futures. But building a strong career as a freelance web designer takes hard work and know-how. You’ll first need to develop the proper skills, put together an impressive portfolio, and diversify your experiences if you hope to maximize your potential.

With employment in the web development and design sector set to grow by 13% into 2030, entering this industry now can be a highly lucrative career choice if web design is your passion. But there are plenty of questions to ask first about what clients want from a web designer.





Consider these skills and strategies as you plan for a strong career in the world of independent web design. With these tips, you can better position yourself for long-term success in the freelance web economy.

Develop the Right Skills

Your freelance web design journey will start with developing the right skills for the job. You don’t have to complete a traditional university education to gain these skills, though a four-year degree is a typical path for most designers. Alternatively, there are a host of insanely profitable skills you can learn online that fall within the umbrella of freelance web design.

No matter how you go about developing your skills, there are a few you need to prioritize if you’re to be successful as a freelance designer. These are the most important abilities to hone:

Visual Design — This skill is all about your ability to relay information visually and logically. It includes both graphical design elements and an understanding of human psychology, as well as accessibility needs. Visual design is one of the most important elements of a successful, navigable platform, so develop a larger understanding of what makes a great design.

Communication — Every web designer has to be able to communicate with their audiences, co-workers, and clients. For freelancers, this skill is even more valuable. You’ll have to sell your work through a well-crafted portfolio and nail every instance of client inquiry to land the projects you want. Take courses on interpersonal and business communication to learn ideal methods of communicating your services and expertise.

HTML, CSS, and JavaScript — Every web designer needs to know the basic building blocks of web content. These three languages are overwhelmingly what you’ll use in the course of developing pages for the internet, so begin learning them now. Fluency in one or more of these languages will be a bare minimum for starting a strong freelance career.

User Experience (UX) — UX is the defining outcome of the web elements you construct. Creating a good one is one of the many essential skills you’ll need as a freelance web developer. This entails everything from usability standards to knowing how to conduct user testing.

Cybersecurity — Then, there’s the role of cybersecurity in the work of freelance designers. Cybersecurity is important for these professionals because a single data breach can cost clients millions and eliminate trust in your business. If you hope to grow a client base, you’ll need to keep the web content you design safe through your understanding of cybersecurity best practices.

These skills are just a starting point, but they represent much of what you’ll do as a freelance web designer. Don’t forget that because you’ll work independently, communication and sales skills are just as important as your ability to design great sites. A great portfolio can help you showcase both.

Put Together a Strong Portfolio

Your portfolio will be the first thing prospective clients consider before hiring you as an independent contractor. For web designers, you need to showcase a well-rounded and versatile portfolio that can earn the trust of these clients while showing off the best of what you can do. Your portfolio should be an exercise in marketing and setting expectations.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take now to strengthen your web development portfolio to appeal to a broader range of clients. Here are three simple ones:

Showcase your skills by highlighting your experience. Every portfolio can be enhanced with the help of examples. This means tying your skills directly to your experience by using keywords in your description of past web development work. This brings us to the next step. Include case studies. Case studies on your portfolio are a great way to show prospective clients exactly what you have done for others and how your work has exceeded their expectations. Use case studies to build a trustworthy personal brand and be sure to include client testimonials whenever you can. Build a call to action. A strong portfolio contains elements that cause clients to pick up their phone or send off an inquiry email. Make this simple, easy, and attractive to clients by telling them how your services can make a difference for them. Then, a call-to-action button that immediately links the client to you can help you continuously generate leads.

These are just a few measures for developing a strong freelancer portfolio, a vital tool for anyone hoping to carve their own path in web design. From here, gaining experience on a diversity of projects will help you develop the foundation for a thriving, evolving career.

Diversify Your Experiences

Diversifying your experiences is one of the best things you can do as a freelancer because it ensures that you expand your potential and client base. This entails designing different kinds of sites and applications for a wide range of industries and individuals.

By diversifying your experiences as a web developer, you open your career to new markets and niches you might never have known about. This might show you how translation tools impact web design or reveal better frameworks for developing a project. The amount you can learn from branching out into the unknown is limitless.

Build a strong career as a freelance web designer by honing your skills, putting together a stronger portfolio, and expanding out to new clients and markets. With these strategies, you can develop a personal brand as an innovative, versatile, and reliable designer. These are traits that all web designers can take with them into the future for long-term, lucrative opportunities.

