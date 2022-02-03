Jonathan Tjoa Algreen has admitted it loud and clear that he aims to run business in a non-traditional manner. He is here to make an impact and help people escape from poverty. Together with his life partner, Rea Tjoa Algreen, Jonathan is making a mark in the world of social entrepreneurship.

Jonathan developed entrepreneurial and leadership skills polished over time, but he believes he was lucky to inherit them. He says, “ My knack for entrepreneurship started when I was 5 or 6 years old. I bought large candy bags and resold the candy piece by piece to my family, friends, and neighbors. From then on, I naturally developed my entrepreneurial and leadership skills.”





Jonathan hails from Denmark but has moved around the globe, developing a strong entrepreneurial background over 20 years. Today, with his superb business-building skills and sound financial sources, he has created his own investment company that is helping startups get a breakthrough in the industry.

Jonathan owns Impact Business Investment Group (IBIG) and the sustainable fashion brand 1 People. However, his new project has earned a lot of interest and appreciation, which he believes is also very dear to him. Jonathan founded Business for Planet due to his belief in business having the ability to do a lot more than simply make profits. It is a program solely built to provide free training and mentoring of entrepreneurs who aspire to become social impact entrepreneurs. Along with that, the company also provides funding to the attendees through IBIG.

Valuable information, expert guidance, and support are some of the important things that new and rising entrepreneurs need to overcome the market challenges and scale their businesses. Jonathan uses the program to make sure that people across the world who have the potential but lack a direction or do not have the finances may seek help and make their dreams of social impact entrepreneurship a reality.

Jonathan believes that being impact driven is the future of business, whether we realize it or not. It includes both nature and people, which is the necessity of today’s businesses. We have done enough damage to the world and its people, and now it’s time to make a lasting impact while making a reasonable profit. And that is the mission he is taking forward with his venture, Business for Planet.

Goals to achieve till 2030

Established in 2020, Jonathan aims to educate, mentor, and support a minimum of 1 million new impact-driven entrepreneurs by 2030. He believes that to bring a quicker and lasting change in the world and solve all-time high poverty and climate issues, there is a need for more people and planet-centric entrepreneurs and businesses.

For a better tomorrow, we need to start now, and it is people like Jonathan who have made it their lives mission to drive the change.

