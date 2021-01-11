Treasure says, “Back then, I was still in the same position (dancing) and Chyna had grown popular through her relationships with rappers. I did everything I could to support her, getting her bookings in anticipation that I was up next. I never was put in the position to grow even though I was always there for Chyna, I was her assistant, coordinator, event planner, photographer, concierge, cook and even hair stylist. Yet, I was never paid.”



https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnationalp/journal/NCAA-Final-National-Championship-2021-Live-Stream-866769978

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnationalp/journal/CFP-National-Championship-2021-Livestream-Free-866769990

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnationalp/journal/streaming-live-Ohio-State-vs-Alabama-Live-Free-866769999

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnationalp/journal/Alabama-vs-Ohio-State-Livestream-NCAAF-FREE-TV-866770010

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnationalp/journal/CFP-Live-National-Championship-2021-Live-Stream-866770022

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnationalp/journal/Stream-CFP-National-Championship-2021-Live-Reddit-866770029

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnationalp/journal/CFP-National-Championship-2021-Livestream-Free-866770755

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnews/journal/Free-National-Championship-2021-Live-Stream-Free-866773375

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnews/journal/CFP-National-Championship-2021-Live-Stream-Free-866773481

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnews/journal/CFP-FREE-Ohio-State-vs-Alabama-Live-Stream-Free-866773579

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnews/journal/LivE-Alabama-vs-Ohio-State-Live-Stream-Free-CFP-866773648

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnews/journal/Watch-CFP-Nationa-Championship-2021-Live-CFP-Game-866773705

https://www.deviantart.com/cfpnews/journal/ESPN-TV-National-Championship-2021-Live-Stream-866773740

The show aired on an app called the Zeus Network in July 2019 and is currently airing episodes.