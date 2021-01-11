Treasure says, “Back then, I was still in the same position (dancing) and Chyna had grown popular through her relationships with rappers. I did everything I could to support her, getting her bookings in anticipation that I was up next. I never was put in the position to grow even though I was always there for Chyna, I was her assistant, coordinator, event planner, photographer, concierge, cook and even hair stylist. Yet, I was never paid.”
The show aired on an app called the Zeus Network in July 2019 and is currently airing episodes.
More about Treasure
Shortly after she began working at a strip club, Treasure met her best friend Angela, “Blac Chyna”. While pregnant, Blac Chyna moved to Miami and became a big name, so the two friends started traveling and booking events across the country. As exotic entertainment took off for Treasure, she found herself booking music videos, traveling to countries, hosting events as a featured dancers in big venues alongside her best friend Blac Chyna. Treasure has made guest appearances on “Rob & Chyna” (E! Network) as well as their “Baby Special” in 2016.
Treasure organized her first Women’s Empowerment Event in Encino, CA which sold out hosting celebrity guests attendees including Amber Rose, Blac Chyna & More.