If you are planning to keep guns at home, one thing that you need to invest in is a gun safe. Gun safes are safes that secure your guns from unauthorized people. it also helps you keep accidental gun firing from happening in the comforts of your home.





As a gun enthusiast, finding the biggest gun safe is one of the struggles that you often face. There are tons of gun safes in the market. But you seldom find the best one to fit all your firearms and ammunition.

If you happen to be looking for the biggest gun safe, then we might have one gun safe that you should consider investing in. Down below is probably one of the biggest and hardiest gun safes that are available in the market. Ladies and Gentlemen, the Browning Pro Steel Platinum 65T-65

Things to consider when buying the biggest gun safe

Before we talk about Platinum 65T-65, we need to talk about factors of choosing a gun safe. When choosing the best gun safe for your home, you need to consider the size and capacity, the locking mechanism, and its materials

When choosing the size and capacity of your gun safe, you need to consider the number of guns you own. The more guns you have, the bigger the safe that you need. So, when choosing a gun safe, consider this two very carefully.

Second, choose the locking mechanism very carefully. There are three different locking mechanisms made available for gun safes. You can choose to form electronic, mechanical and biometrics to look your gun safe. Some safe only offers 2 out of 3 of these locking mechanisms while some offer all of these mechanisms.

Lastly, consider the materials as well. Gun safes are often made from the sturdiest and hardiest metals in the market. Before buying one, make sure that you do your research on the materials. This way, you can easily find the best one to suit your needs.

Browning Pro Steel Platinum 65T-65

If you are fond of hunting, then you must have been familiar with the brand Browning. Browning is one of the leading brands of hunting equipment. It is no question why they also produce some of the best gun safes of different sizes.

One of the things that you will like about the Platinum 65T-65 is its large gun capacity. This gun safe can take 65 guns under its thick armor. It is made from 7 gauge steel which makes it impenetrable when you try breaking it from the outside. One of the features that Browning can boast on this gun safe is its 120 minutes firing rate at 1750 degrees. Apart from that, it is also equipped with a UL RSC tool attacking rating that keeps your safe secured in the comforts of your home.

In terms of aesthetics, there are two designs that you can choose from for your gun safe. You can opt for the multiple pin-stripe graphics or stick with the usual two-tone colors. Aside from that, its interior is lined with the best cedar and leather materials. It gives your gun a safe and high-end sophisticated design. it also has that 5-spoke handle and uni-lock system to close and open your safe.

Specifications

This gun safe comes with a dimension of 72 X 59 X 27 inches.

It weighs about 1920 pounds.

Equipped with three locking mechanisms: Biometric, Mechanical, and Electronic.

Can accommodate around 65 guns.

It has a fire rating of 120 minutes at 1750 degrees.

Pros

It is made from the finest aluminum steel.

The fire rating is excellent.

Has one of the largest gun capacities.

It has an amazing interior.

Cons

This gun safe is a little expensive.

Its security locking mechanism isn’t that friendly.

Conclusion

Buying the biggest gun safe is not a complicated task at all. However, there are tons of things that you need to consider before buying one. The Browning Pro Steel Platinum 65T is one of the state-of-the-art gun safes that you should consider investing inside your home. It is sturdy and highly reliable and one of the best gun safes for gun enthusiasts with a large array of guns.

