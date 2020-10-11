Choose Safe And Cost-effective LED Teeth Whitening Kits

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Laser Glow has found a new teeth whitening kit. To avoid regular visits to your dentist, the Laser Glow Spa company has recently given this original method for whitening your teeth to the spa business, and it shouldn’t be hard before this product is accessible to customers at the regional dental hygienist.

After the announcement of last year’s exceptionally yet useful whitening method, a unique fresh product that is supposed to easily equal and beat any other LED teeth whitening kit in the market. Their one of a kind formula appears very simple to use pre-loaded services which are PH neutral and apply LED blue light technology and least mouthpiece force to skip the cleansing time under twenty minutes.

LaserGlow puts cutting-edge whitening technology in your hands at home or on the go. It is proven to whiten teeth up to five shades in as little as five days with no sensitivity. This kit comes with all of the essentials for a more confident smile.

THE REVOLUTIONARY LED MOUTH TRAY LIGHT

The technology has revolutionized whitening by addressing compromises of other whitening systems. Our LED Mouth Tray illuminates with 32 brilliant LED as it gently warms, accelerating the whitening gel. Self cleansing Sterilizing and Odor Removal LED Lights.

THE BEST GEL EVER

Our Carbamide peroxide gel is made in the USA with the finest quality ingredients including kosher, GMO-free, vegan glycerin and all-natural flavoring. Our gels are good for well over a year from the date of purchase. There is no need to refrigerate the gel, just store it out of sunlight and at room temperature.

NO TOOTH SENSITIVITY OR IRRITATION

We’ve sold thousands and thousands of these kits with less than 1% of customers who complain of any irritation or tooth sensitivity and these are usually from the rare case where the customer has an allergic reaction.

