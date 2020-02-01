Chronic Sinusitis: Causes and Treatments

Most people do not think about their sinuses until they begin to give them a problem. Your sinuses are hollow cavities that are connected they include: your cheekbones, forehead, nose, and in between your eyes. They are lined with soft tissue and a thin layer of mucus.

What is sinusitis?

Sinusitis occurs when those soft tissues become inflamed blocking the drainage necessary for the proper functioning of your sinuses. As the mucus builds up from a lack of drainage, you can be bombarded with many different symptoms.

Close to 30 million Americans at one time or another experience some level of sinusitis. Those suffering from an acute form usually find relief at around a week. When symptoms persist for 12 or more weeks, it is considered chronic and a doctor’s visit is warranted. While some at-home treatments can give you short-term temporary relief, a doctor can help by possibly prescribing medications to help give you a longer-lasting option.

What causes sinusitis?

The most common reasons that individuals experience chronic sinusitis are:

• Existing medical conditions- Certain diseases that affect the immune system can inflame sinuses and lead to blockages. These can include ailments such as HIV or cystic fibrosis.

• Allergies- Environmental allergies can complicate sinus symptoms. If you are susceptible to allergies then identifying them can shed light on which treatments are going to be more effective.

• Respiratory tract infection- Sinus inflammation is often a symptom of bacterial, fungal, and viral infections that invade your respiratory tract. One of the most frequent examples of this is the common cold.

• Polyps- A nasal polyp is a growth that occurs on the lining of your sinuses. They are soft, benign, and not painful. They hang off the surface and can create a sense of pressure and/or cause chronic running or stuffiness amongst many other symptoms.

• Deviated septum- The small wall of bone and cartilage that separates your nasal passages and creates two separate nostrils is a septum. When it is off-center or deviated, it causes one of your nasal passages to be constricted. This restricts airflow and makes it more difficult for the smaller side to properly drain.

Sinusitis symptoms

Though you may not give them a second thought, your sinus network is complex and is important to your health and comfort. When they are not functioning as they should, you can experience a multitude of different symptoms and combinations of symptoms depending on the severity and type of issue. Some symptoms you may undergo are:

• Uncomfortable pressure, tenderness, and swelling around the eyes, nose, and forehead

• Runny nose or discharge

• Congestion

• Difficulty breathing

• Reduced sense of smell

• Throat pain

• Cough

• Headache

• Postnasal drip

• Nausea

• Earache

Diagnostic Methods

When you visit your doctor, the first course of action is usually to check for any swelling or tender spots that indicate sinus issues. Once the outside assessment is finished, then other tests are likely to be conducted. These include:

• Imaging tests- Depending on where your sinus issues lay, a CT scan, PFR, ultrasonography, or an MRI may be used for diagnosis and confirmation of sinusitis. These tests can help your doctor see if there are any fluids present, and can help compare a baseline image to further images to keep track of the progression.

• Endoscopy- Your doctor may also examine the nasal passages using a specialized telescope fitted with a fiber-optic light to look for polyps, assess the membrane, or confirm any abnormalities.

• Culture tests- Swabs may be taken and sent to a lab for further diagnosis.

• Allergy tests- Allergy testing is a way for your doctor to confirm or rule out allergens utilizing a skin test. This will give the doctor a better idea of how to effectively treat you.

Treatment Options

There are many ways sinusitis can be treated. Often a combination of treatment options is employed to give you the best course of relief.

• Surgery- While medications and home remedy care can give some people relief, to truly rectify a chronic sinusitis problem; the passages need to be widened by eradicating any diseased tissue that may be creating a blockage that hinders proper nasal drainage.

The most common form of surgery is called functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS). It is minimally invasive, safe, and highly effective. Plus, your downtime is relatively short. If the issue is septum related, surgery to correct the deviation may be addressed.

• Home remedy- Using a Neti pot or other method to irrigate your sinuses can sometimes be the easiest way to help relieve sinusitis symptoms. Saline sprays can also help keep sinuses from drying.

• Prescription Medications- A physician may prescribe an antibiotic if an infection is present. For treating inflammation, a corticosteroid may also be prescribed.

• OTC Medications- Some medications you can get over-the-counter can provide temporary relief but are not intended for long-term use. Decongestants can help reduce inflammation and minimize mucus. Antihistamines and certain nasal sprays can be used to dry up mucus and thin the membranes.

• Balloon sinus dilation- An ENT surgeon can use a catheter equipped with a tiny balloon that can be used to expand the Ostia which are the openings that connect the sinus to the nasal cavity.

If you are plagued by chronic sinusitis do not hesitate to seek help for relief from a sinus expert to treat your symptoms. Becker ENT Center is staffed with dedicated professionals in ENT related problems including sinus issues, allergies, voice problems, swallowing disorders, pediatric needs, hearing aids, head and neck disorders, and sleep and snoring problems. Their highly-skilled groups of professionals are here to help diagnose and treat your condition so your quality of life can be at its highest possible level.

With 9 convenient locations, you do not need to continue to suffer. Give Becker ENT Center a call at their Central New Jersey location: 609-436-5740, Southern New Jersey location: 856-772-1617, or their Philadelphia, PA location: 215-515-5999 or book a spot online with a sinus expert. Same-day appointments and evening appointments are also available for your convenience.

