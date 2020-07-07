Clean Kitchen – 5 Quick And Easy Tips For Keeping Your Appliances Clean

Of all the areas you use in the home, it’s usually the kitchen that requires the most cleaning. Some parts of this high-traffic area are definitely harder to keep clean than others. Appliances, for example, aren’t entirely washable, which means that it’s easy for debris and dirt to build up in and on them. Those situated near where we cook are especially prone to collecting spills, grease, and grime.

To help you keep your kitchen appliances pristine, here are five quick and easy tips:

1. Store Your Accessories Separately

Dirt can build up in appliances when we keep accessories stored with them. Dishwashers that aren’t emptied regularly may build up a lot of grime, for example. Or cookers with induction cookware stored on top may be more prone to gathering dust and debris because we don’t wipe under everything on the surface.

Try to store your accessories separately to help promote easier cleaning of your appliances.

2. Stay On Top Of It

Appliances with months of built-up grime are much harder to clean than those that only have recent use. If you stay on top of the grime by cleaning them thoroughly after each use, your appliances will not only remain clean, but they will likely last longer too.

You should also schedule deep cleans periodically. Your fridge, for example, should be deep cleaned every three months. Make a deep clean schedule so you get right in those nooks and crannies and maintain easy daily cleaning in between.

3. Utilise Easy Cleaning Options

One of the best things you can do to keep your kitchen appliances in great shape is to utilise easy cleaning (minimal elbow grease) options like the following:

Put a cup of white vinegar in the top rack of the dishwasher and run it through the hot water cycle.

Add four cups of white vinegar to a washing machine and run it through its hottest setting.

Use citric acid to descale your coffee maker.

Coat an empty oven in baking soda and water, rub it in, leave it overnight and clean your racks in the meantime. In the morning wipe it out, then spray vinegar and wipe away the remaining residue.

Fill a microwaveable bowl with water, the juice of a lemon, and the remaining lemon halves. Microwave for three minutes and the grime in your microwave should come off easily.

4. Opt For Easy-Clean Appliances

When you purchase new appliances you can help yourself to keep them cleaned by buying items with easy-clean options. You’re looking for features like:

Easy-wipe materials;

Removable sections;

Dishwasher safe parts;

Self-cleaning modes;

A lack of hard to reach areas.

The easier the appliance is to clean, the more likely you are to keep it in great shape long-term.

5. Use Your Appliances According To The Instructions

If you use your appliances as they are designed to be used, then you should avoid certain types of dirt buildup. For example, clearing plates and rinsing them before placing them in the dishwasher helps to avoid food debris buildup in the grate. Boiling the same water in a kettle multiple times is known to be bad for us because it concentrates the chemicals in the water. It also contributes to faster scale buildup.

Using appliances as instructed helps lesson dirt buildup, allowing the item to stay in great shape for longer.

Follow our tips, follow the manufacturer’s instructions, and clean your appliances as you go. The reward will be longer-lasting appliances, and a more hygienic kitchen – something we all strive for in a happy and healthy home.

