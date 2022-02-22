The pandemic spelled doom for small businesses. Inevitably, the devastating effects were observed on catering companies as well. Many small catering companies saw a decline with offices working on minimum capacity and working from home- the new social norm. Previously, offices liked to organize catered lunches, but with so many people working from home, there were no more company lunches to cater to. This situation put many restaurants and caterers in a debacle.

CaterCow is a platform that collaborates with restaurants to deliver food for large groups, primarily to offices. Being in the business for the past eight years and working hard to scale the small business and expand it across the U.S, the pandemic gave a severe blow to the efforts. Co-founder Sean Li admitted in March 2020, when lockdowns had just begun and offices shut, “The pandemic really just crushed us. Business revenue has fallen 98% over the course of a week.”





While many businesses shut down entirely and fizzled out during the pandemic, CaterCow fell off the cliff only to bounce back today to the pre-pandemic levels. According to Sean, who is also the company’s CEO, the last two years were quite a journey. With that said, he and his team tried their level best to make the most out of the pandemic.

“We leveraged our platform and initiated CaterCow Cares to coordinate sending donated meals to the frontline workers. We fundraised so that we could order catering from our restaurants and donate meals to partner hospitals, food shelters, and even firefighters. We tried to take on Grubhub and DoorDash by establishing a new model for food delivery that was both less expensive to customers and fairer to restaurants. We built many features for our core customers (office managers). The most important one has been allowing their teammates to participate in group orders!”

Sean and his team at CaterCow demonstrated a firm belief in moments of adversity, holding some of the most incredible opportunities. While he regrets losing a lot of teammates as the business scaled-down, the slowing down of the business was helpful in some ways. “The pandemic gave us quiet time to build our product in peace without too many business distractions, and it actually allowed every employee who stayed on to reinvent themselves and find their calling on the team. We really used the pandemic to reset and rebuild everything on firmer foundations.”

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

