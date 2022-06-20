If you are looking to refresh or change the colours of your uPVC windows and doors, getting them spray-painted is an excellent, long-lasting and cost-effective way to do so. However, deciding on the right colour that not only matches your preference but complements your property’s overall look can be difficult, especially since there is a wide range of colours to choose from. This is why in this article, we have put together some helpful tips to guide you on picking uPVC paint colours that are right for your windows and doors.

Architectural style





This is the first thing you need to consider when deciding which uPVC spray paint colour to go for. For example, if the architectural design of your home is traditional, then you lean more towards classic colours like white or cream for your windows. For a modern-design home, you can explore more adventurous colours.

Mood

The mood you want your home to create is also a deciding factor when picking colours for your uPVC windows and doors. Light colours like blue and green give off a more relaxed and calming vibe. However, if an energising and vibrant atmosphere is what you are going for, then brighter colours would be a better choice.

Colour shades

You also need to consider whether you want light or dark colour shades for your uPVC windows and doors. Dark colours like anthracite grey or jet black can create more contrast and make your door and window frames look sleek and modern. On the other hand, lighter colours like white or cream give off a clean and fresh appearance.

Let the professionals help

Sometimes a professional and experienced point of view might just be what you need. Professional uPVC spray painters like PBM Paints, who have had years of experience with uPVC spray painting, can help guide you to pick uPVC paint colours that will complement the overall appearance of your property.

Popular uPVC paint colours

Some of the most common uPVC spray paint colours homeowners go for include;

Jet Black: If your home is built from sandstone, Yorkshire stone or any other lighter stones, this is the colour for you. This colour offers an even stronger contrast than dark grey. In addition to being able to mimic the look of aluminium, this colour can change the appearance of white uPVC to give your home a fresh, new look.

Dark Grey: this is a stylish colour for uPVC that blends well with both brick and stone houses (old and modern). It tends to imitate the appearance of aluminium, giving your windows a slimming effect.

White: although uPVC typically comes in white colour, white uPVC spray paint is still a popular demand, especially for homeowners who are looking to only refresh and not change the original white colour of their old and faded uPVC windows and doors.

Brown Red: This shade of brown offers an appearance similar to that of chestnut wood. The brow is dark with some hints of red, and it is a popular choice because the colours of most wooden trim in houses are similar to it.

Conclusion:

When it comes to refreshing or changing the colours of your uPVC, picking the right colours that complement your building’s overall look is very important. There is a plethora of colours to choose from, and we hope the tips above help you choose a colour scheme that is right for you.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...