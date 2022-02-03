Dr. Ketam Hamdan has become a source of inspiration for thousands of people across the globe. At a crucial time like today, when many face uncertainty and inner conflicts, the ability to find inner strength and happiness is a blessing. Dr. Hamdan has poured her heart and soul into pursuing her dream to help others achieve mental stability through her integrated psychological and spiritual approach.

Spirituality is your sense of purpose and meaning. It helps give you a sense of worth and validates your existence. While religion and spirituality are not similar, they are somewhat linked. You can belong to any religion and be spiritual. According to Dr. Hamdan, research has proven the benefits of spiritual traditions like meditation and prayer to help calm the brain.





Today, this has become the focus of her work as a leading psychologist and content creator. She believes spirituality influences many decisions people make. It encourages people to engage in better relationships, practice morality, and do good. It gives you a sense of purpose in life and helps you find peace within. In times of emotional stress, spirituality can be a true friend.

The idea of spirituality holds a different meaning for different people. The variety of beliefs and rituals may vary, but the one thing that they all have in common is the type of influence spirituality has on our mental well-being. Eastern traditions recognize spirituality as one of the key players in determining mental state. On the other hand, psychiatrists in the West often undermine the value and role of spirituality in our lives.

The majority position of Psychiatry has been that mental health and religion have nothing to do with each other, and religion itself is linked to neurosis. Recent research has somewhat changed its perspective towards religion, but many are still hesitant to accept treatments that integrate spirituality and psychology.

Dr. Hamdan uses western psychology, science, and eastern traditions rooted in her Islamic faith to use an approach called ‘Total Intelligence Therapy.’ She describes it as follows, “Most of us live fragmented lives, with spirituality separate from our modern life, work, personal, family, social, health, etc. are all separated. Each of us lives in a silo. Yet, the self is meant to be whole. All parts need to integrate and work together at all times. Total intelligence is about living a life that is more whole and integrates our EQ (emotional intelligence), PQ (physical intelligence), intelligence (IQ), and spiritual intelligence (SQ).”

Dr. Hamdan believes that spirituality and religion are great resources that can help patients cope with the stress in life. In addition to the mind-body dichotomy, she suggests that your soul and belief systems can play a huge role in uniting you with the ultimate reality to achieve a fulfilling life.

You can access Dr. Hamdan’s wisdom and valuable insights on psychology, brain science, and inner healing on her Instagram handle @brainhealthdoc or website www.brainhealthgrowth.com

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

