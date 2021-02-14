Credit…Jemal Countess/Getty Images Frederick K.C. Price, who founded a megachurch and televangelism broadcast that made him a popular voice for Black Christians, died on Friday evening of complications from Covid-19, a spokeswoman for the family said. He was 89. https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/2021-daytona-500-nascar-race-live-streaming-reddit-160940441/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/reddit-nascar-streams-buffstreams-daytona-500-live-streams-free-160940789/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/daytona-500-2021-race-live-stream-watch-free-online-race-tv–160940825/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/crackstreams-daytona-500-live-free-stream-reddit-watch-nascar-160940899/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/watch-daytona-500-live-stream-free-reddit-online-2021-races-160941238/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/daytona-500-streams-reddit-watch-2021-daytona-500-live-streaming-160941271/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/2021-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-tuesday-february-14th-2021-160941298/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/watch-daytona-500-live-stream-free-reddit-online-2021-how-to-160941331/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/free-watch-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-online-biggest-race-160941377/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/nascar-streams-reddit-watch-the-daytona-500-live-free-online-160941511/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/hd-nascar-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-free-2021-160941586/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/watch-daytona-500-race-live-streaming-buffstreams-reddit-online-160941652/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/watch-63rd-daytona-500-live-stream-nascar-racing-reddit-free-160941752/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/2021-daytona-500-live-stream-twitter-facebook-hd-sunday-14-feb-160941824/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/dreamsportstv-daytona-500-races-live-stream-free-reddit-160941940/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/eurosport-daytona-500-nascar-live-stream-free-160941967/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/daytona-500-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-on-tv-160941987/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/crackstreams-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-twitter-free142021-160942020/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/race-daytona-500-live-stream-on-nascar-official-channels-160942058/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/daytona-500-at-daytona-international-speedway-live-stream-reddit-160942081/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/daytona-500-at-daytona-international-speedway-live-stream-free-160942108/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/daytona-500-attendance-live-stream-nascar-daytona-500-160942138/ Mr. Price died at Torrance Memorial Medical Center near Los Angeles, said Holly Baird, the spokeswoman. “He fought the good fight of faith and laid hold of eternal life,” a statement from his family posted to Facebook by his son, Frederick K. Price Jr., said. In an Instagram post earlier this week, the church said the elder Mr. Price was hospitalized with Covid-19 and asked its members “to pray for the complete restoration” of Mr. Price’s lungs, heart and kidneys “as he faces the health challenges posed by Covid-19.” Mr. Price founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in Inglewood, Calif., in 1973, according to the church’s website. Its membership has grown to over 28,000 from 300 at its inception. In addition to services in the FaithDome, a 10,000-seat building, Mr. Price began televising his services locally in 1978 through Ever Increasing Faith Ministries, the missionary outreach arm of the church, after he had “received instruction from God,” according to the church’s website. Mr. Price had begun broadcasting his services on the radio years earlier, and expanded the televised broadcasts “in an effort to reach Black America.” After the broadcast program found an audience in New York — its second-largest market behind Los Angeles — Mr. Price fulfilled “a vision he had for many years to establish a church in Manhattan,” according to the church’s website. He conducted the first service of Crenshaw Christian Center New York in May 2001. Mr. Price stepped down as pastor of the church in 2009, handing the reins to the younger Mr. Price. He is survived by his wife, Betty, and their four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Credit…Scott Olson/Getty Images The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that it was not asking airlines to require Covid-19 tests for passengers on domestic flights, a policy that had been floated by President Biden’s transportation secretary but criticized as too onerous by airline executives, union officials and elected officials. “At this time, C.D.C. is not recommending required point of departure testing for domestic travel,” the agency said in a statement, adding that it would “continue to review public health options for containing and mitigating spread of Covid-19 in the travel space.” Proof of a negative test result is already required for passengers boarding international flights bound for the United States, under a policy the C.D.C. imposed last month as concern grew about more contagious coronavirus variants circulating in Britain, South Africa and elsewhere. Last weekend, Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, said that federal officials were having “an active conversation with the C.D.C. right now” about whether to require airline passengers to have a negative coronavirus test before boarding domestic flights as well. “What I can tell you is, it’s going to be guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out,” Mr. Buttigieg told “Axios on HBO” on Sunday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the C.D.C. director, said the next day that providing more coronavirus testing at places like airports could help to curb the spread of the virus by people who are contagious but do not know it because they lack obvious symptoms. “There’s more gathering that happens in airports, and so, to the extent that we have available tests to be able to do testing, this would be yet another mitigation measure to try and decrease risk,” Dr. Walensky said. Critics have argued that such a rule would be difficult to put into effect and could inflict more financial damage on an airline industry already reeling from the sharp drop in travel during the pandemic. Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, told the House committee on transportation and infrastructure last week that the move could lead to airline bankruptcies. In its statement on Friday, the C.D.C. reiterated its advice that people travel only for essential reasons. It also recommended that travelers take viral tests before and after travel, as well as self-quarantining for seven days even if test results are negative. Earlier on Friday, a group of airline executives met virtually with President Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, Jeffrey D. Zients. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, was later asked at a news briefing whether any conclusion had been reached at the meeting about whether to test all passengers ahead of flights. Ms. Psaki said that would be done “through a policy process internally. But as I conveyed yesterday, reports that there is an intention to put in place new requirements, such as testing, are not accurate.”

Credit…Roman Pilipey/EPA, via Shutterstock After the Chinese government cautioned its citizens to avoid traveling for the Lunar New Year holiday, millions of people seem to have bowed to government warnings, according to railway statistics reported by Chinese media. The surge of train travel that usually happens in the 15 days before the holiday was 68.8 percent lower than last year, the China State Railway Group said. In a typical year, hundreds of millions of people traverse large areas of the country for the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, to reunite with their families. The 40-day traveling season, often described as the largest annual migration on planet, generally leads to a surge in air and ground traffic. For some people in China, it is the only time they visit their families over the course of the year. But this year there were just 52 million journeys in that period, about 116 million fewer than the preholiday period last year. In 2020, most migrant workers and other travelers had already made their way home for the holiday by the time that the government declared a national crisis because of the coronavirus. This year, fearful of lingering outbreaks, the authorities ordered many people not to travel, and local officials ordered people arriving in rural areas for the holiday to spend two weeks in quarantine and pay for their own coronavirus tests — enough to deter many migrant workers. Some Chinese provinces and cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, urged residents to stay put, instead of making their annual journey home. Many employers encouraged staff members against traveling, giving them incentives to stay in the cities and work through the holiday. On Sunday, the National Health Commission reported seven new infections, all among travelers in quarantine after arriving from overseas. The government also reported 17 new asymptomatic cases, which are not included in the official count. According to a New York Times database, China has recorded a total of about 100,000 infections and 4,636 deaths. Sameer Yasir contributed reporting.

Credit…Karel Navarro/Agence France-Presse, via Peruvian Ministry Of Health/Afp Via Getty Images Peru swore in a new health minister on Saturday after accusations became public this week that the official previously in the role had used her position to get a former president a Covid-19 vaccine before it was publicly available. The official, Pilar Mazzetti, who had been in that role since July and led the country’s health office during the previous president’s administration, resigned on Friday. Her replacement, Óscar Ugarte, took office on Saturday. The news of the inoculation of the former president, Martin Vizcarra, was reported by a Peruvian newspaper, which said that he had jumped the line for the vaccine just weeks before he was impeached. Mr. Vizcarra claimed that he had received the shot because he was a volunteer in a trial for the Sinopharm vaccine. Peru began its inoculation campaign on Tuesday. In recent months, Ms. Mazzetti, the country’s fourth health minister since the start of the pandemic, had come under increasing criticism for her handling of the health crisis. The country, with a population of about 32 million, has recorded about 1.2 million virus cases and more than 43,000 deaths. By contrast, Malaysia, with roughly the same sized population, has recorded 261,805 cases and 958 deaths. Before resigning, Ms. Mazzetti responded to criticism from lawmakers about the situation involving her former boss and said she did not know that he was being considered for the vaccine. “At no point was I aware of or consulted on the possibility of the vaccination of Mr. Martin Vizcarra,” Ms. Mazzetti told lawmakers on Thursday. The director of the Sinopharm trial in Peru did not respond to requests for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

