Showtime Boxing: Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton fight prediction, card, odds, start time, how to watch. Angelo Leo and Stephen Fulton finally meet inside the ring in a battle of undefeated fighters for the WBO junior featherweight title from the Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

Leo and Fulton were set to clash for the vacant WBO belt at the beginning of August. Two days before the contest, Fulton revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

Leo (20-0, 9 KOs) stayed on the card and took on Tramaine Williams, who was moved up from the undercard. The 26-year-old Leo was the aggressor throughout to win by unanimous decision to claim the vacant belt.

“It’s been a crazy year for everyone, but to say I walked out of 2020 a world champion is truly incredible and humbling,” Leo said in a press release. “I spent 16 years training for that moment to become a champion, and here I am, preparing for my next camp for my first defense top of 2021.”

Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs) steps back into the ring for the first time since a January 2020 unanimous decision victory over Arnold Khegai. The 26-year-old is happy to return to action and win the first major world title of his career.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason because I’m 10 times more ready now than I was the first time around,” Fulton said. “I’m excited to fight for the title, and I expect nothing but Angelo Leo to be himself and fight his fight on January 23.”

Here is everything you need to know about Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton.

What time is Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton

Date: Saturday, Jan. 23

Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Main event: 11:30 p.m. ET (approximate)

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET. Leo and Fulton are expected to make their ring walks about 11:30 p.m. ET, although the exact time depends on the length of the earlier bouts.

How to watch Leo vs. Fulton

Showtime, Sho

Leo vs. Fulton is available on Showtime and can be streamed on Sho.com.

How much does Leo vs. Fulton cost?

The Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton fight is not on pay-per-view and is available only on Showtime.

Where is the Leo vs. Fulton fight?

Leo will fight Fulton at Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn. It will mark the first time Fulton has fought at the venue while Leo competes there for the second straight time.

Angelo Leo record and bio

Name: Angelo Leo

Nationality: American

Born: May 15, 1994

Height: 5-6

Reach: 69 inches

Total fights: 20

Record: 20-0 with nine knockouts.

Stephen Fulton record and bio

Name: Stephen Fulton

Nationality: American

Born: July 17, 1994

Height: 5-6 ½

Reach: 70 ½ inches

Total fights: 18

Record: 18-0 with eight knockouts.

Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton card

Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton for Leo’s WBO Junior Featherweight title

Raeese Aleem vs. Vic Pasillas; Junior Featherweights

Rolando Romero vs. Justin Pauldo for Romero’s WBA interim Lightweight title

Undefeated junior featherweights Angelo Leo and Stephen Fulton were originally set to fight for the then-vacant WBO super bantamweight title this past August. Unfortunately, Fulton tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the planned scrap and Leo instead beat Tramaine Williams to capture the title.

Leo and Fulton are finally ready to face off on Saturday, meeting in the main event of a triple header from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (9 p.m. ET, Showtime). In a sport that often keeps young, talented and undefeated prospects separate for as long as possible, it’s a refreshing change of pace to see the commitment to putting these two in the ring for Leo’s WBO title.

“I’ve known I was going to fight Fulton for almost a year now,” Leo told The Ring. “I’ve been preparing for him for a while. Now that it has finally come, everything we have worked on has come more naturally to me.

“It’s going to be a great match up. It’s what boxing needs: You’ve got two undefeated fighters, two fighters in their prime with similar records. What more can you ask for? All the way around, on paper, it looks like a great fight. But deep down inside, I know I’ll come out with the victory.

