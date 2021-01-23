The 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series comes to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, Jan. 23 (NBC, 4:30-6 p.m. ET). Pegasus continues to lead the industry with its entirely medication-free format, and this year, the winner of the $3 million Pegasus World Cup will receive automatic entry into the $20 million Saudi Cup. Stream the Pegasus World Cup here.

The initial round of 12 invites and four also eligibles for the $3 million dirt race included last year’s winner Mucho Gusto, 2020 Malibu Stakes (G1) winner Charlatan and a number of past Kentucky Derby contenders. After connections decided to accept or decline their invitations, two additional horses were extended invites and two were bumped up from the also eligible list.

What is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is a pair of invite-only Grade 1 races held annually at Gulfstream Park since 2017 (originally only offering the dirt race before adding the turf division two years ago). The $3 million Pegasus World Cup runs 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf runs 1 3/16 miles on the turf.

Both races are for horses aged 4 years and older and are invitation-only. Since 2020, the two races are run entirely medication free, which included Lasix, a commonly used anti-bleeding medication.

When is the Pegasus World Cup?

The 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series will take place on Saturday, January 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET.

Where is the Pegasus World Cup?

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series is held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Gulfstream Park is also home to several Road to the Kentucky Derby prep races, including the Florida Derby (G1), the Fountain of Youth (G2) and the Holy Bull (G2).

How can I watch the 2021 Pegasus World Cup?

NBC is home to the 2021 Pegasus World Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, in the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com before, during and after the two headlining races. Stream the Pegasus World Cup here.

Who won the Pegasus World Cup last year in 2020?

Last year, Hall of Famer Bob Baffert’s favorite Mucho Gusto won the fourth edition of the Pegasus World Cup with Eclipse Award-winner jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard. Mucho Gusto was invited back to the 2021 race but was later retired due to a soft tissue injury.

Mike Maker’s Zulu Alpha, jockeyed by Tyler Gaffalione, overtook Aidan O’Brien’s early favorite Magic Wand (IRE) to win the $1 million turf race. Zulu Alpha is currently out of action due to an ongoing ankle issue.

Watch the 2021 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports and the NBC Sports app.

After a brief holiday season lull, top-level horse racing kicks back into high gear this week with the stakes-packed Pegasus World Cup Invitational card Saturday, Jan. 23 at Gulfstream Park. The day features seven graded stakes, highlighted by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, both Grade 1 races.

Both the Pegasus World Cup and the Pegasus World Cup Turf will be televised by NBC in a broadcast from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s coverage from NBC Sports Group’s International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., alongside analyst Randy Moss. Hall of Fame jockey and analyst Jerry Bailey will join the broadcast remotely from his home in Florida, and reporters Britney Eurton and Matt Bernier will report on-site from Gulfstream Park.

The broadcast will also showcase the Pegasus “blue” carpet, and celebrity and live entertainment event elements from Gulfstream Park. The show will feature a special performance by musician Aloe Blacc, and local singer and America’s Got Talent semifinalist Yoli Mayor will sing the National Anthem.

A highlight of Saturday’s coverage on NBC and also of Gulfstream’s live streaming coverage is the debut of the JockeyCam Live Stream Experience. Leading contenders for the Pegasus World Cup and Pegasus World Cup Turf will be outfitted with helmet cams that will be live streamed across the Pegasus World Cup social channels on a special Pegasus World Cup Facebook Live show produced by XBTV beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Undercard racing on Pegasus World Cup day will be televised on TVG along with racing from Santa Anita Park and other tracks as part of its everyday coast-to-coast coverage.

In addition to the Pegasus World Cup coverage, NYRA-produced “America’s Day at the Races” resumes its regular weekend schedule on Jan. 22. Presented in 2021 by America’s Best Racing and Claiborne Farm, the show on FS1 and FS2 will feature racing from Aqueduct, Oaklawn Park, Fair Grounds, and Tampa Bay Downs in the coming weeks.

