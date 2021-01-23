Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 Live Stream: How to watch UFC 257. Saturday’s UFC 257 is just hours away. The event, headlined by a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, could very well be the biggest fight of the year. And it all takes place live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

McGregor is the UFC’s biggest pay-per-view draw by a wide margin. Poirier is one of the most exciting fighters in the world, holding wins in recent years over the likes of Dan Hooker, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis.

Poirier and McGregor first fought at UFC 178 in 2014. The buildup for the showdown was instense. Ultimately, McGregor won by TKO in the first round.

Poirier has improved since then, while McGregor has become one of the most bankable combat sports stars of all time. His fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 was the first streaming pay-per-view to reach more than one million buys. Saturday’s pay-per-view is likely to do similar numbers.

The main event is crucial for Poirier, McGregor and the lightweight division’s future. Earlier this month, former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has told UFC president Dana White that he’ll be watching the showdown between McGregor and Poirier, as well as the co-main event between former three-time Bellator Lightweight World Champion Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker. Nurmagomedov says a “special” performance at UFC 257 could bring the undefeated former champion out of retirement.

Chandler will be making his much anticipated UFC debut. But Hooker is no slouch, serving as the betting favorite for the co-main event. Northeast Ohio’s Jessica “Evil” Eye will also fight at UFC 257 versus popular women’s flyweight Joanne Calderwood.

Early Prelims for UFC 257 begin at 6:15 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass. Regular prelims start at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card headlined by McGregor and Poirier kicks off at 10 p.m. exclusively on ESPN Plus pay-per-view.

UFC 257 Fight Card and Odds

Conor McGregor -300 vs. Dustin Poirier +240

Dan Hooker -130 vs. Michael Chandler +110

Joanne Calderwood -120 vs. Jessica Eye +100

Ottman Azaitar -160 vs. Matt Frevola +135

Amanda Ribas -310 vs. Marina Rodriguez +250

Arman Tsarukyan -240 vs. Nasrat Haqparast +200

Brad Tavares -155 vs. Antonio Carlos Junior +130

Sara McMann -125 vs. Julianna Pena +105

Khalil Rountree -330 vs. Marcin Prachnio +260

Makhmud Muradov -135 vs. Andrew Sanchez +115

Movsar Evloev -420 vs. Nik Lentz +330

Zhalgas Zhumagulov -125 vs. Amir Albazi +105

UFC 257 info

When: Saturday, Jan. 23

Where: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Start time: 10 p.m. (Main card)

How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $69.99 with an ESPN+ subscription.

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier start time and world broadcast details

This Saturday, Jan. 23., Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will clash in the main event of UFC 257.

The pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place at the new Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event will be live-streamed around the world.

UFC 257 Fight Companion

Join us on YouTube as we provide alternate commentary, analysis, and discussion during every fight at UFC 257, including Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler, and more.

We’ll be watching the fights live with you, so make sure to send us your best comments and questions and we’ll respond to you throughout the night.

Our live UFC 257 Fight Companion starts at 7 pm (ET) with the early prelims and will continue all the way through the prelims, main card, and the main event of the night.

