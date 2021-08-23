In today’s world, it is very important to take all the necessary safeguards even when you are inside your premises. With increasing crime, you must take precautions against burglars and intruders. It is crucial to take all the necessary measures in advance so that you can stay free from tension even when you are away from home and your children are home alone.

This very necessity of security has given rise to security doors. These doors are available these days and they can be very reliable when you buy them from an authorized service provider and have them installed. There are certain things that you should keep in mind while you are installing the doors at your house for safety purposes.





Authorized License Holder: This is a very important step. The company concerned with the sale and installation of the products meant for the security must have a license from the State Police. Besides, it should be associated with a certified industry body. In order to get a one-stop-shop deal, you should not hesitate to ask questions about the credibility in advance.

Your Liability Insurance of the Product: When you trust someone with your safety then it is important for you to be on the safe side, no matter what! This is why you must ask your company whether you will be covered with insurance or not in case an intruder does break in due to the poor quality and substandard installation of the door and hurt someone in your family. A good company should have utmost faith in their product and services and they will never hesitate to deliver you full assurance and cover.

Robust and Durable Door: Do remember that the doors with wafer locks are more susceptible to breaking under attacks. The security doors with five-pin cylinder are far more reliable. Additionally, the good doors always come up with three-pin lock on both top and bottom in order to extend the thrust of an attack. Please remember not to install aluminium rivets at positions that can be reached. As per the standard protocol, it is far more advisable to apply rivets of stainless steel here.

Security Door Frame and Grills: In order to ensure the direct inaccessibility through the door, it is important for the receiver channel to be strong. The receiver channel made on the frame should be deep for the grills to properly fit in. The frame should be made resistant at all the four corners and should be properly welded. It will prove to be the best line of defense against any external blow.

Fire Safety: The installation of the security door should be done in a smart and prudent way. The mechanism of opening the door should be simple yet effective. It would be very important to be able to open the door fast in case a fire breaks out within the compound.

Types of Security Doors

Aluminium Doors

These doors have a lesser chance to get affected by corrosions. Still a good powder coating will help to sustain it over a long period of time. The door must be made from heat-tempered aluminium.

Stainless Steel Mesh

They are more reliable than the conventional doors as they come with screws to tightly hold the mesh. The only benefit with the plastic clamp is that they do not corrode easily.

Steel Security Doors

It is the best bet for anyone living by the sea. It reduces the chances of corrosion caused by the reaction with sea air. Getting such doors galvanized would be worth it.

