Danijela Milosavljević: Croatian Stunner Crowned Model of the Year Of Europe 2020

24 Oct 2020
The Young, Bold and Beautiful.

That is how one would best describe Croatian stunner, Danijela Milosavljević.


Milosavljević, at the age of twenty-one, won the title of Model of the Year of Europe 2020. Young, smart and beautiful, she has already brought Croatia numberous prestigious awards, and she does not plan to stop there.

Currently living in Germany, the Rijeka-born beauty loves to travel, as well as getting to know different countries, in addition to getting to know their history, culture and architecture.  In addition to traveling, her other favorite hobby is reading.

 

Danijela’s great love is dancing and fitness, which she has been doing for a long time.  She likes to train and eat healthily, which can be seen by her stunning-hot Insta-hot curvy, athletic and sexy appearance.

 

As a face, Danijela is destined to adorn world covers and billboards. Hoping to continue her career in modeling and fitness,  Milosavljević has numerous television appearances throughout Europe, followed by many studio recordings and future photo shoots with Miss Europe pageant and advertising partner and the US-based publication, INSCMagazine and their in-house photography brand, INSC Media and Photography lined up in the United States.

 

Be sure to try and keep up with her on Instagram now at @_missdaniela_99 and the Inscriber Magazine at @theinscribermag and INSC Media & Photography at @inscmediaphoto!

 

 

Robert D. Cobb
Founder, Publisher and CEO of INSCMagazine. Works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few. Follow me on Twitter at @RobCobb_INSC, email me at robert.cobb@theinscribermag.com

